Government workers to receive ₱5,000 performance bonus — DBM

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A ₱5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) will be given to qualified government workers for Fiscal Year 2025, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced on Thursday.

The DBM said the incentive might be released no earlier than December 15, as provided under Budget Circular No. 2017-4.

Guidelines

The department confirmed the issuance of Circular Letter No. 2025-13 signed by DBM Acting Secretary Rolando Toledo on December 17 to inform agencies of the guidelines for granting the incentive.

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The circular stated that the PEI supports Congress Joint Resolution No. 4, series of 2009, which promoted a performance-based rewards system for outstanding civil servants and effective public institutions.

Total Compensation Framework

It added that the PEI would form part of the Total Compensation Framework and would be intended to reward agencies and employees who would surpass performance targets.

“[The PEI] may be granted to government employees as a reward for exceeding agency and financial performance targets, and to motivate employee efforts toward higher productivity,” part of the letter read.

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Who is included?

Coverage of the incentive includes civilian personnel in national agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations, local government units, local water districts, and military and uniformed services.

A qualified government employee must have rendered at least an aggregate of four (4) months of satisfactory service and must still be in service as of November 30 of the current year.

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Release of the incentive will follow service and performance standards set under existing rules, with employees who served less than four months eligible only for a prorated amount.

The DBM said funding amounting to ₱9.24 billion for the 2025 PEI has already been fully released to concerned agencies under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

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