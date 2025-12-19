Malacañang: No work for government employees on Dec. 29, Jan. 2
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Government work on December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026 is suspended to allow employees to celebrate New Year’s Day activities, the Malacañang announced on Thursday, December 18.
Under Memorandum Circular No. 111 signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, the suspension would “allow them to travel to and from different regions in the country” for the holiday season.
READ: 2026 holidays: Palace releases official list, guidelines
The circular added that agencies providing basic, essential, and health services, as well as those handling disaster preparedness and response, must continue operating.
It also stated that private companies and offices may decide on their own whether to suspend work on the said dates.
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