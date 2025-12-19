Capitol moves to use idle facilities flagged by COA

The Capitol has directed the use of three province-funded buildings flagged by the Commission on Audit for being idle since construction. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial government has started using province-funded buildings that a 2024 Commission on Audit (COA) report earlier flagged for being left unused after completion.

The COA previously reported that three facilities, costing ₱50.4 million to build, remained unused for up to seven years.

Governor’s order

Lawyer Ace Durano, provincial administrator, said Governor Pamela Baricuatro had directed efforts to ensure the facilities would be put to public use in coordination with concerned government agencies.

“From Day 1 pa lang gyod, mao nay direction ni Gov. Pam nga magamit gyod ni nga mga properties aron mapahimuslan,” Durano said, as stated in a post from the Capitol Public Information Office.

(It has been Gov. Pam’s direction to ensure that these properties are fully used and put to good use.)

READ: COA tells Capitol: Explain why 3 buildings worth ₱50 million are idle

Facilities in question

One of the identified facilities is the Cebu Provincial Skills Training Center in Naga City, which now temporarily serves as the campus of Inayagan National High School.

The school relocated after its original buildings were declared unsafe following recent earthquakes and typhoons, allowing more than 800 students to attend classes in a single daily shift.

The training center was completed in 2018 at a cost of ₱16.33 million and stands on a two-hectare lot owned by the provincial government.

Durano said Governor Baricuatro approved the school’s transfer after receiving an emergency request from Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong.

He added that formal agreements would be signed soon to guide and regulate the temporary use of the property.

READ: Cebu P6.8M ‘irregular’ foreign travel expenses under COA scrutiny

Bahay Pag-asa

Another idle facility, the Bahay Pag-asa in Naga City, was finished in October 2020 at a cost of ₱8.69 million and is now being considered for adaptive use.

Durano said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7 has proposed to use the site as a drug rehabilitation center, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development suggested turning it into a residential facility for children in conflict with the law.

“Gov. Pam is open to both agency’s proposals,” Durano said.

“We are just going through the process of deciding which agency, since whatever will be the decision, it is still the province that will improve the facility,” he added.

READ: Capitol eyes using idle Busay property as command center

Cebu Provincial Dormitory

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Dormitory in Cebu City, completed in December 2019 for ₱24.95 million, is also undergoing assessment for potential use.

Durano said the governor instructed the Economic Enterprise Council to study possible partnerships with public or private entities to make the dormitory operational and financially viable.

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