No. 4 most wanted man, alleged gun-for-hire leader, arrested in Cebu City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 33-year-old man identified as one of Central Visayas’ most wanted individuals after serving a warrant of arrest for murder in Cebu City on Thursday, December 18.

The suspect, identified as alias “Deev,” and tagged by police as the No. 4 most wanted person at the regional level, was arrested along Osmeña Boulevard in Barangay Sambag 2 at around 2:29 p.m., during an operation carried out by personnel of the Cebu City Police Office’s City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

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Murder case and prior record

According to the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) and the CMFC, the arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by a Cebu City regional trial court for a murder case, with no bail recommended.

Police said the suspect had previously been detained in 2019 for drug-related offenses under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and was released in 2022.

Following his release, authorities claimed that he became involved in organized violent crime activities in Central Visayas.

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Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as the alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group operating in the region, which police said had been under sustained monitoring prior to the arrest.

PRO-7 said the operation was the result of intelligence gathering and coordination among police units, leading to the suspect’s location and arrest without incident.

The arrested suspect is now under police custody for documentation and proper disposition, while authorities said further investigation was ongoing to determine the extent of his alleged criminal activities and possible accomplices.

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In a statement, PRO-7 said they would continue operations, targeting wanted persons and organized crime groups as part of efforts to address violent crime in Central Visayas.

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