Cebuana food expert Louella Eslao-Alix puts P500 Noche Buena to the test 

Cebuana food historian Louella Eslao-Alix tries to prepare a proper Noche Buena spread within a P500 budget and it still came up P99 higher. | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When the government said a family of four could still put together a Noche Buena for P500, Cebuana food historian Louella Eslao-Alix did not just raise an eyebrow —she went to the market, apron on, calculator in hand, and decided to test the claim herself.

On Thursday, December 18, Eslao-Alix, an expert in Cebuano gastronomy and a mother who cooks for her own family, took on a challenge with CDN Digital: prepare a proper Noche Buena spread within a ₱500 budget.

What she found, she said, confirmed what many Filipino mothers already know.

READ: DTI: P500 ‘noche buena’ enough for a family of 4

“It was incredulous at first, and then it turned to anger,” Eslao-Alix said in an exclusive interview and cooking demonstration.

“As a mother who cooks for her family, I know very well how much things cost. Five hundred pesos is not enough to cook for a celebration for a family of four,” she added.

Market reality vs. paper estimates

At a talipapa market in Talamban, Cebu City, Eslao-Alix set out to cook what she described as the bare minimum for a celebratory Filipino table: pancit and a simple dessert, maja blanca.

For pancit, she purchased the following ingredients:

Menudo longi/sotanghon (3) – ₱54

¼ kilo crab brand canton – ₱50

Knorr seasoning – ₱10

Oyster sauce sachet – ₱10

Soy sauce – ₱15

Onions – ₱13

Carrots – ₱25

Garlic – ₱33

Atsal – ₱10

Sliced cabbage – ₱34

Tingi manok – ₱100

Shrimp – ₱100

For maja blanca, she bought:

Whole corn – ₱55

Lubi (coconut) – ₱50

¼ kilo sugar – ₱25

Cornstarch – ₱15

The total bill: P599, already nearly P100 over the government’s proposed budget, and this without ham, queso de bola, spaghetti, or fruit salad.

READ: Luis Manzano dunay nailhan nga P150K ang Noche Buena budget: 3 sila!

“This is already a hardship budget,” Eslao-Alix said. “And this is just pancit and dessert.”

‘An insult to the Filipino palate’

Beyond the numbers, Eslao-Alix said what disturbed her most about the P500 Noche Buena proposal was what it implied about Filipino food and dignity.

“What I really don’t like about the P500 limit is that proposing a menu like that is an insult to the Filipino palate,” she said. “Our taste is being insulted.”

READ: The heart of the Filipino Christmas: essential Noche Buena staples

She took particular issue with suggested dishes stripped to their cheapest components.

“Macaroni with just mayonnaise, walang lamas. Spaghetti with no ground beef or hotdog, just sauce — naunsa? That’s not food, that’s mush,” she said. “Even pigs wouldn’t eat that.”

For Eslao-Alix, the message cuts deeper than taste.

“It’s telling people that because you cannot afford it, you cannot eat it. When you are poor, stay there. Why celebrate when you don’t have money?” she said. “That’s the worst thing you can do to people.”

READ: Dissecting the Noche Buena

Christmas is different

Eslao-Alix has stressed that Christmas is not an ordinary day that Filipinos can simply downscale or skip.

“This is why people reacted so negatively,” she said. “As Filipinos, Christmas is something we prepare for and save for. Pila na ka-bulan (How many months) before Christmas, ang inahan magtigom na gyud (the mother would really save), putting something on the side for Pasko (Christmas).”

Unlike fiestas, she said, Christmas is non-negotiable.

“Fiesta, you can forego that. But Christmas? You cannot. Christmas is for everybody,” she said.

READ: What a P500 Noche Buena says about inequality in the Philippines

What is a realistic budget?

Asked how much a decent Noche Buena would realistically cost today, Eslao-Alix did not hesitate.

“Personally, I think the least is P1,000,” she said. “You can have adobo, pancit — pancit has always been synonymous with celebration, pista (fiesta), Pasko, birthday — and then dessert. That’s already a celebration.”

Even that amount, she added, is increasingly difficult amid rising prices.

“But that ₱1,000? With prices right now, that’s already hardship,” she said.

Her choice of pancit and maja blanca for the challenge was deliberate.

“I could only think of two things: a decent pancit, with all the ingredients a pancit should have, and one dessert that’s popular, nutritious, and uses native ingredients,” she said.

A voice grounded in heritage

Eslao-Alix is no ordinary home cook. She is an accomplished author and food historian focused on Cebu’s culinary heritage, best known for her book “Hikay: The Culinary Heritage of Cebu,” which documents the region’s diverse food practices.

She regularly speaks at heritage and creative events, including the Department of Trade and Industry’s Creative Konnect, advocating for Filipino food culture that is both authentic and respectful of its roots.

A debate far from over

Her challenge comes amid continued backlash over the Department of Trade and Industry’s claim that a P500 Noche Buena remains feasible for a family of four, based on its price guide and pared-down menu.

While the DTI has insisted that the estimate is possible depending on budgeting strategies and household size, lawmakers, labor groups, celebrities, and now food experts have called the claim “unrealistic and insensitive.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP