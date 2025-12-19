Lawyer: Sara Duterte visited ex-aide twice to stop exposé

Ramil Madriaga FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Alleged bagman, Ramil Madriaga, was reportedly visited by Vice President Sara Duterte, and on one occasion, she allegedly offered assistance to resolve Madriaga’s kidnapping case in a Manila court.

This appeared to be an attempt by VP Duterte to stop Madriaga from exposing her and her alleged dealings.

Madriaga’s lawyers said this on Thursday.

READ: Sara Duterte’s ex-aide tells graft body about ‘cash deliveries’

According to Raymund Palad, one of Madriaga’s lawyers, Duterte made two visits to Madriaga’s detention cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Palad could not recall the exact date of the first visit but said the second visit took place on Oct. 19, a day before he himself visited Madriaga.

The visits were allegedly an attempt to prevent Madriaga from making an exposé about Duterte’s supposed dealings, which reportedly included delivering cash in separate vehicles to various locations at the Vice President’s orders.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy to corrupt: When did you last cry for your people?

The first visit was said to have been Duterte asking Madriaga not to push through with his exposé and offering assistance to have his case dismissed by arranging it with a judge allegedly connected to her.

Madriaga was initially on good terms with Duterte during the first visit, but by the second visit, he reportedly began to doubt her intentions. Duterte’s staff allegedly went to Camp Bagong Diwa to collect information about detainees’ family members, but only at BJMP Annex 2 in Taguig City, where Madriaga is detained.

Palad said there are other annexes in the detention center and Madriaga wondered why the collection of detainee information was conducted only at his annex.

READ: De Lima asks BJMP: Ensure Madriaga’s safety after claims vs Sara Duterte

Questions were raised during Palad’s press conference about the feasibility of Duterte visiting a detention center without being mobbed.

Palad responded that CCTV footage inside the jail can confirm the visits by Duterte and her staff, although he could not provide the footage as evidence.

“I can’t recall the exact date and time of [Duterte’s] first visit because when I asked Ramil about this, he replied there were no calendars in the BJMP,” Palad told reporters.

“I am positive that these visits happened,” he added. “We have other sources who can confirm that Sara was able to visit Ramil.”

Palad visited Madriaga on Oct. 18, the day before Duterte supposedly visited him.

Madriaga’s lawyers have sent a letter to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier this week, requesting a fact-finding investigation into Madriaga’s allegations regarding the delivery of money from drug lords and Philippine offshore gaming operators.

In a separate letter dated Dec. 17, the lawyers asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a forensic examination of Madriaga’s phones, which are under the custody of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 21 handling his kidnapping case.

According to the letter, there are three phones under the court’s custody, all of which can be obtained through NBI subpoenas.

The lawyers said the phones contain “relevant” information about Madriaga’s allegations against Duterte.

“In view of the technical sensitivity of mobile device data and the need to ensure integrity, authenticity, and proper documentation, Mr. Madriaga respectfully requests the assistance and expertise of the NBI, through its appropriate digital forensics capability, to undertake a forensic data backup and forensic examination of the subject devices,” the letter read.

“Mr. Madriaga’s primary concern is that the acquisition and extraction of data be performed using recognized forensic methods, with careful documentation of the handling process and the issuance of an appropriate technical report describing the procedures used and the results obtained, such that the extracted data may be verified and, if necessary, presented before the proper authorities,” the letter added.

The lawyers also noted that Madriaga voluntarily consented to the forensic examination should the NBI proceed. /jpv

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