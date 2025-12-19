Former exec Cabral: DPWH mourns her death

By: Ferdinand Patinio - Philippine News Agency December 19,2025 - 08:59 AM

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Cathy Cabral (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has expressed its condolences to the family in mourning the death of former Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

“Undersecretary Cabral served the Department for more than 40 years, and her loss will be mourned throughout the organization,” the department said in a statement Friday.

READ: Ex-DPWH exec Catalina Cabral declared dead

“We recognize the profound loss the family is facing and offer our sincerest prayers.”

Cabral died after allegedly falling from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet Thursday night.

READ: Preserve Cabral’s gadgets, Benguet authorities told by Ombudsman

The DPWH urged the public to respect the family’s privacy with the sudden loss of Cabral.

“We thank you for your compassion and understanding,” it added. (PNA)

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP