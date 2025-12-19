Former exec Cabral: DPWH mourns her death
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has expressed its condolences to the family in mourning the death of former Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.
“Undersecretary Cabral served the Department for more than 40 years, and her loss will be mourned throughout the organization,” the department said in a statement Friday.
READ: Ex-DPWH exec Catalina Cabral declared dead
“We recognize the profound loss the family is facing and offer our sincerest prayers.”
Cabral died after allegedly falling from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet Thursday night.
READ: Preserve Cabral’s gadgets, Benguet authorities told by Ombudsman
The DPWH urged the public to respect the family’s privacy with the sudden loss of Cabral.
“We thank you for your compassion and understanding,” it added. (PNA)
READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.