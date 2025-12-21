Cebuano food historian on P500 Noche Buena: ‘Insult to Filipino taste’

Cebuano food historian and author Louella Eslao-Alix says the DTI claim of a P500 Noche Buena is an insult to the Filipinos’ taste buds. | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposed P500 Noche Buena budget is not just unrealistic but an affront to Filipino culture and taste, according to Cebuano food historian and author Louella Eslao-Alix.

She described the government-backed estimate as “an insult to the Filipino palate” and to the lived realities of Filipino families preparing for Christmas.

Eslao-Alix made the remarks after taking on a challenge with CDN Digital to prepare a Noche Buena spread within a P500 budget for a family of four, following claims by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) that such an amount remained feasible this holiday season.

READ: Cebuana food expert Louella Eslao-Alix puts P500 Noche Buena to the test

Disbelief

In an exclusive interview and special cooking demonstration with CDN Digital on Thursday, December 18, Eslao-Alix said her initial reaction to the proposal was one of disbelief, which quickly turned into frustration and anger.

“At first I found it incredulous, then it turned to anger,” Eslao-Alix said. “Because being a mother who cooks for her own family, I know very well how much things cost. I know that P500 is not enough to cook for a celebration for a family of four.”

Not an ordinary meal

She stressed that Christmas was not an ordinary meal that families could easily scale down or skip.

“This is an impossible task for most mothers,” she said. “That’s why people reacted so negatively. Christmas is something Filipinos prepare for and save up for. Pila na ka-buwan (How many months is that) before Christmas, magtigum na gyud ang inahan (the mother would always save)—putting something on the side so that when Pasko comes, you’re ready.”

READ: Luis Manzano dunay nailhan nga P150K ang Noche Buena budget: 3 sila!

Unlike fiestas, which families may opt out of, Eslao-Alix said Christmas carried a deeper, more universal meaning.

“You can forego a fiesta, but you cannot forego Christmas. Christmas is for everybody,” she said.

Kind of menu suggested

As a food historian and expert in Cebuano gastronomy, Eslao-Alix said what troubled her most was not just the tight budget, but the kind of menu being suggested under the P500 limit.

“What I really don’t like about the P500 limit is proposing a menu with those ingredients,” she said. “It’s an insult to the Filipino palate—ang ato na gyud panglasa ang giinsulto (Our taste buds are the ones being insulted).”

READ: DTI: P500 ‘noche buena’ enough for a family of 4

She pointed to suggested dishes such as macaroni salad made only with mayonnaise and spaghetti without ground meat or hotdogs.

“You’re eating macaroni with just mayonnaise, walay lamas (no spices)—mush that even pigs wouldn’t eat,” she said. “Spaghetti with no ground beef or hotdogs, just sauce—naunsa (what)? It’s telling people that because you cannot afford it, you cannot eat properly.”

Message behind proposals

Eslao-Alix warned that the message behind such proposals was deeply damaging.

“That’s the hidden message: when you’re poor, stay there. Why celebrate when you don’t have money? That’s the worst thing you can do to people,” she said.

READ: The heart of the Filipino Christmas: essential Noche Buena staples

Asked how much a decent Noche Buena would realistically cost today, Eslao-Alix said a minimum of P1,000 is more reasonable—and even that is already a challenge given the current prices.

“Personally, I think the least is P1,000,” she said. “You can have adobo, pancit—pancit has always been synonymous with celebrations, pista (fiesta), Pasko, birthdays—and then dessert. That’s already a celebration.”

“But with prices right now, even that is already a hardship budget,” she added.

Options

For the CDN Digital challenge, Eslao-Alix said she narrowed her options to just two items that could still reflect Filipino food values: a properly prepared pancit and a simple dessert.

“I thought about it, and I could only think of two: a decent pancit with all the ingredients it should have, and one dessert,” she said. “Maja blanca—popular with Filipinos, nutritious, and made from native ingredients.”

Eslao-Alix is the author of “Hikay: The Culinary Heritage of Cebu,” a book that documents and celebrates the region’s diverse food traditions. She is a regular speaker at cultural and industry events, including the Department of Trade and Industry’s Creative Konnect, where she advocates for the preservation of heritage cuisine.

READ: Dissecting the Noche Buena

Add to backlash

Her comments add to the growing backlash against DTI’s assertion that a P500 Noche Buena remains possible this year. Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque earlier said that based on the DTI’s Noche Buena Price Guide, a pared-down menu for a family of four could still fall within that amount.

Citing the guide, Roque said items such as spaghetti, macaroni salad, fruit salad, ham, and pandesal could total around P526, with some flexibility depending on brand choices and promotions. She maintained that “it’s really pasok for a family of four (it’s really in for a family of four).”

However, the claim has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers, labor groups, and economists, who described it as unrealistic and insensitive amid high food prices and stagnant wages.

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