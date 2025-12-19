Sara Discaya: Davao cases filed against her transferred to Cebu – SC

CHARGED. Contractor Sarah Discaya responds to questions during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects at the Senate in Pasay City on Sept. 1, 2025. The Office of the Ombudsman has charged Discaya and others over a P96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said that two cases filed against Sara Discaya and engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Davao Occidental were transferred to the regional trial court (RTC) in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

In a message to reporters, SC spokesperson Camille Ting said this is in accordance with the Court’s guidelines directing that corruption-related cases arising from infrastructure projects “must be forwarded to the nearest designated anti-graft court of the nearest judicial region.”

READ: PBBM: Arrest warrant vs Sarah Discaya, several others out

“The determination of the nearest judicial region shall be made by the presiding or executive judge concerned,” Ting said.

The SC previously designated several RTCs to handle anti-graft cases.

READ: Sarah Discaya finally served warrant, arrested, says NBI

Department of Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez said the move was initiated by the courts “pursuant to the expansion of the jurisdiction of RTCs under Republic Act No. 10660,” which covers the structure of the Sandiganbayan and other courts in corruption cases.

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

Discaya remains under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) pending the issuance of an arrest warrant by courts where cases are filed against her.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Discaya and others for their involvement in a PHP96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental. (PNA)

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