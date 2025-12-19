Archival urges EV taxi replacement, defers on new franchises to LTFRB

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has called for a cleaner, more sustainable taxi system by urging the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) to prioritize the replacement of existing taxi units with electric vehicles (EVs).

He distanced himself from the controversial approval of new EV taxi franchises in the city.

In a recent interview, Archival clarified that his position had been to consistently favor an EV transition anchored on replacing aging taxi units, not on adding new operators or franchises. This issue has sparked protests from taxi operators and objections from the provincial government.

“Naa koy request sa LTFRB before two months ago. Ni-request ko nga the moment nga naay bag-o, like renewal of taxis, kay naa man na siya. Ang akong gi-request is maayo unta if EV na ang ilang i-replace,” Archival said.

(I had a request to the LTFRB before two months ago. I requested that the moment there are new, like renewal of taxis, because those are already there. My request is it would be better if the replacement will be EVs.)

READ: LTFRB-7 to push through with EV taxi program despite opposition

The mayor stressed that decisions on approving new taxi franchises were beyond the authority of the city government, and that the matter would rest solely with the LTFRB.

“Kining mga taxi nga mga bag-o nga naa ron, dili ko kasulti if mo-support ko or dili kay dili ako. Wala koy hand sa pag-approve sa new taxi franchises,” he said.

(These new taxis that are there now, I cannot say if I will support or not because it is not me. I mean, I don’t have a hand to approve these new taxi franchises.)

EV transition, not expansion

Archival said his advocacy was to support electric taxis as a replacement for existing internal combustion engine units operated by current franchise holders, not as an expansion that would add more vehicles to Cebu’s already congested roads.

“Ang ako lang, ni-support ko sa EV taxis, and the moment gihangyo nako ang LTFRB nga ang taxi operators i-bag-o ang units, EV na ilang i-replace,” he added.

(For me, I support EV taxis, and the moment, I appealed the LTFRB that taxi operators would replace replace their units and they would replace them with EVs.)

READ: Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

He explained that the determination of how many taxi units should operate in a given area, particularly under new EV franchises, would be entirely within the LTFRB’s mandate.

“Regarding diring bag-o nga EV taxi franchisee, ang mo-determine ana ang LTFRB kay naa man sila certain number of units ipabutang sa certain area depending sa kadak-on. Lisod na siya i-argument kay it’s beyond our power,” Archival said.

(Regarding the new EV taxi franchise, the ones to determine that is the LTFRB because they have a certain number of units to be placed in a certain area, depending on its size. It is difficult to argue because it is beyond our power.)

READ: Industry group sets sight on selling 2.45M EVs by 2028

Anchored on EVIDA law

The mayor has anchored his position on the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which mandates that at least 10 percent of vehicle fleets be electric, which he has described as both a legal obligation and a public health imperative.

“It’s part of my advocacy, and in fact, we have a law that 10 percent of the fleet of vehicles should be EV—the EVIDA law,” Archival said.

He explained the environmental and health costs of continuing reliance on internal combustion engines.

“Number one, because of pollution. The moment we use internal combustion, mo-produce gyud ug aso, carbon dioxide, and harmful kaayo na sa tanan. Maigo ta sa sakit,” he said.

(Number one, because of pollution. The moment we use internal combustion, this will produce smoke, carbon dioxide, and all those are really harmful. We will be hit by illnesses.)

He added that the issue would go beyond air quality, warning of broader climate consequences.

“Internal combustion releases greenhouse gases. Greenhouse gas meaning disaster. The more we emit carbon dioxide, the hotter it gets, the stronger the typhoons. Kinahanglan nato sila pasabton (We need to let them understand)—bring them down,” Archival said.

EV taxi rollout continues amid opposition

Archival’s statements came amid the ongoing rollout of around 600 electric taxis in Cebu, which LTFRB-7 said would proceed unless the agency’s central office orders a halt.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. earlier said the regional office was bound to implement national directives, even as it acknowledged the opposition raised by taxi operators and concerns flagged by Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Under current rules, the EV taxi units have been granted provisional authority, allowing them to operate while their franchise applications—filed in Manila—are still pending. LTFRB-7 has been directed to conduct hearings and inspections in the region, with inspections currently ongoing.

Montealto has defended the program as part of the government’s long-term shift to sustainable transport under EVIDA, noting that EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions and reduce dependence on volatile fuel prices.

He said existing operators are being encouraged to gradually transition about 5 to 10 percent of their fleets to electric vehicles, depending on capacity.

Concerns over congestion and fairness

Taxi operators, led by the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association Inc. (UCTOAI), have argued that while they support EVs in principle, they oppose the entry of new operators instead of requiring existing franchise holders to transition to electric units.

They also raised concerns over congestion, lack of consultation, and the sudden implementation of Memorandum Circular 2025-50, which opened additional taxi slots for EVs nationwide.

Governor Baricuatro has likewise opposed the provisional authority, citing issues of licensing, fairness, and road safety, and warning that an influx of new units could strain Cebu’s transportation system.

Montealto said all positions, including those of the mayor, operators, and the governor, would be elevated to the LTFRB central office, which would ultimately decide whether the rollout would continue as planned or be suspended.

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