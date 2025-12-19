Tining defends CPAC budget cut, cites legal constraints

Cebu Provincial Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III on Wednesday defended plans to eliminate funding for the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC).

Martinez responded to Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s statements justifying the function and role of CPAC, which she called ‘her baby’, amid plans to defund it.

But the PB member, who chairs the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, pointed out that their proposal to scrap its budget was based on legal and procedural requirements rather than political motives.

READ: Governor Pam defends CPAC amid plans to defund it

“Our duty is to ensure that all procedural and legal requirements are strictly observed. As always, our office is open to discuss any matter that requires further clarification,” Martinez said.

The board cannot appropriate funds for offices that do not have legal existence under the Local Government Code, he reiterated.

“The law expressly prohibits the Sangguniang Panlalawigan from appropriating funds for an office that has not been created in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Code,” Martinez said, noting that CPAC was established through an executive order, not an enabling ordinance.

READ: Cebu People’s Action Center to be defunded?

He also explained that public funds could not be released to an office without legal creation, warning that doing so would constitute an illegal expenditure.

Martinez contrasted CPAC with the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CPDRRMO), which was properly created through an ordinance early in the governor’s term and would receive budgetary allocations in accordance with legal procedures.

On the other hand, the lawmaker addressed Baricuatro’s recent public statements criticizing the budget reduction, including her plan to disclose the votes of board members who allegedly “voted to diminish CPAC’s capacity.”

READ: DPWH budget adjustment adds P16.5B to PhilHealth

He noted that all committee deliberations are streamed live via Beyond Legislation, the official Facebook page of the PB, leaving nothing undisclosed.

“We find the decision to raise this issue publicly, particularly through social media, disheartening,” Martinez said, emphasizing that the Provincial Board has consistently maintained transparency and open dialogue with the executive branch.

He added that the board would have readily approved funding for CPAC had an enabling ordinance been enacted prior to the submission of the governor’s 2026 budget proposal, consistent with the process followed for other provincial offices.

The legislative is set to conduct another round of budget hearing this Monday, December 22.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP