Sara Discaya expected to arrive in Cebu today for flood control mess trial

Sara Discaya | File Photo

CEBU, Philippines — Embattled contractor Cezarah ‘Sara’ Discaya is expected to arrive in Cebu on Friday, December 19, after the Supreme Court (SC) transferred flood control cases filed against her and several officials from the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) in Davao Occidental to a trial court in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Branch 27 of the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) will be handling the trial against Discaya and several others accused of committing Malversation of Public Funds and violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the flood control mess in Davao Occidental.

READ: Sarah Discaya finally served warrant, arrested, says NBI

It was the same court that issued the arrest warrant against the suspects, which agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) served last Thursday, December 18.

The arrest warrant stems from the graft and malversation charges filed against her and nine others by the Office of the Ombudsman for a P96.5-million flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, that was fully paid but never actually built.

READ: Sara Discaya: Davao cases filed against her transferred to Cebu – SC

Discaya then voluntarily surrendered to the ICI on Dec. 9, the same day Marcos first announced that warrants of arrest against her and her co-accused were set to be released.

Transfer to Lapu-Lapu

In a message to reporters, SC spokesperson Camille Ting said this was in accordance with the Court’s guidelines directing that corruption-related cases arising from infrastructure projects “must be forwarded to the nearest designated anti-graft court of the nearest judicial region.”

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

“The determination of the nearest judicial region shall be made by the presiding or executive judge concerned,” Ting said.

The SC previously designated several RTCs to handle anti-graft cases.

READ: PBBM: Arrest warrant vs Sarah Discaya, several others out

Discaya remains under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) pending the issuance of an arrest warrant by courts where cases are filed against her.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Discaya and others for their involvement in a P96.5-million ghost project in Davao Occidental. / with reports from PNA, Inquirer.net

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