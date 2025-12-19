Marriott International opens the first International City Hotel in Mactan, Cebu with Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan 

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines – December 13, 2025 – Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, marking the brand’s debut in Mactan and Marriott International’s first city hotel on the island.

As Marriott’s first city hotel in Mactan, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan serves as the perfect gateway for exploring the island and the wider Visayas region.

Rooted in the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, Fairfield by Marriott offers a stay experience that is thoughtfully designed to help guests stay balanced and productive.

Located at Mahi Center, Mactan Economic Zone 1, Barangay Ibo, the hotel sits at the gateway to one of the Visayas region’s most vibrant economic and travel destinations. This dynamic location, known for its blend of business opportunities, pristine beaches, and rich cultural heritage, makes the hotel an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking a stay that’s connected yet calm.

“We are pleased to introduce Fairfield by Marriott to Mactan, an island destination that perfectly balances business dynamism with natural paradise,” said Duke Nam, Regional Vice President for Korea, Vietnam & Philippines, Marriott International. “This debut reinforces our confidence in Mactan as a key gateway in the Visayas and our commitment to expanding our portfolio in high-demand destinations across the Philippines. The hotel will be part of our award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel program, offering members more opportunities to discover the beauty and hospitality of the islands.”

Built on Fairfield’s principles of warmth, comfort and simplicity, the new property offers a stay experience designed around balance, where guests can seamlessly shift between work and relaxation.

Perfectly positioned for seamless travel

Perfectly positioned just three minutes from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan offers excellent connectivity to the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEZ) and is directly connected to the new Mahi Mall, while being minutes away from the island’s world-renowned diving sites, pristine beaches, and cultural landmarks that capture Mactan’s unique charm.

The hotel features 196 thoughtfully designed guest rooms across three categories – Standard Twin Rooms, Standard Queen Rooms, and Deluxe Queen Rooms – blending warm tones and contemporary finishes with functional details such as high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, and comfortable beds, making it easy for guests to unwind, stay productive, or simply relax. Inspired by Fairfield’s heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm, each room provides separate quality living, working, and sleeping areas. Whether guests are unwinding after a busy day or preparing for meetings, every element has been curated to create a sense of ease and focus.

Celebrating local flavors and marine heritage

The hotel introduces DAVOS, an all-day dining restaurant celebrating Mactan’s rich marine heritage through fresh, locally-sourced seafood and coastal cuisine alongside international favorites. Named after the Cebuano word “dabos,” meaning plentiful or bountiful, the restaurant reflects the island’s fishing culture and natural abundance.

Versatile spaces for every occasion

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan boasts versatile event spaces featuring two function rooms with a combined size of over 250 sqm, each divisible into three smaller venues. Making the hotel an ideal venue to cater to corporate events, meetings, intimate celebrations, and special occasions, every event is supported by modern audiovisual technology and a dedicated team committed to delivering seamless experiences.

A gateway to island living

As Marriott’s first city hotel in Mactan, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan serves as the perfect gateway for exploring the island and the wider Visayas region. From historic landmarks honoring the legacy of Lapu-Lapu City to vibrant underwater ecosystems that draw divers from around the world, guests will find themselves at the heart of one of the Philippines’ most captivating destinations. When guests are not working or exploring the island, they can maintain their wellness routines at the 24/7 fitness center, equipped with modern exercise equipment to support their active lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fairfield by Marriott to Mactan, where guests can experience our signature hospitality and the beauty of simplicity,” said Dottie Würgler, Multi-Property General Manager of Sheraton Cebu Mactan & Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan. “Mactan is an island that blends business dynamism with natural beauty, and we’ve created a space that gives guests the room to move at their own pace – whether they’re here to work, explore, or simply rest. From our comfortable rooms to DAVOS restaurant celebrating local flavors, every detail is designed to make each stay effortlessly enjoyable.”

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a personalized and seamless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information or reservations, visit: Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.