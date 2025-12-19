Minglanilla: Bolo hacking victim withdraws complaint, settles amicably

The 43-year-old suspect (L) and his 51-year-old neighbor (R) have reached an amicable settlement after an alleged bolo hacking incident ensued in Purok Imbao, Brgy. Tulay, Minglanilla, Cebu, on Wednesday, December 17. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Minglanilla, Cebu, said criminal charges will no longer be filed in a bolo hacking incident after the victim and the suspect reached an amicable settlement on Thursday evening, December 18.

In an interview with Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, officer-in-charge of Minglanilla Municipal Police Station on Friday, December 19, she said that the case was already set for filing when investigators learned that both parties had agreed to settle the matter.

Macatangay added that police personally verified the decision of the victim, who no longer wished to pursue the case and had reconciled with the suspect following an apology and agreement between their families.

Investigators also spoke with the victim’s relatives, who affirmed that the decision to withdraw the complaint was made voluntarily.

“According to him, dili na gyud siya interesado nga mugukod pa and nagkasinabot naman sila. Our investigator likewise talked to the family of the victim and giingnan pud mi nga mao’y desisyon sa kaning maong victim,” Macatangay said.

(“According to him, he is no longer interested in filing a case, saying they already understand each other. Our investigator likewise talked to the family of the victim, and they told our investigator about the victim’s decision.”)

With the execution of a non-pursuance affidavit, police said the case could no longer proceed without the victim’s sworn statement.

READ: Elderly man hacked to death after drinking session in Bohol town

Minglanilla bolo hacking incident

The incident occurred at around 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, in Purok Imbao, Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla.

Police said the 51-year-old victim was walking home from a nearby store when he was confronted by his 43-year-old neighbor.

Authorities said the encounter escalated into a physical altercation, which was briefly pacified by bystanders.

Police reported that the suspect later returned armed with a bolo and struck the victim near the jaw area, prompting the victim to flee to the barangay hall for help.

The victim was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital for medical treatment, while responding officers located and arrested the suspect later that night.

READ: Brother hacks, wounds sibling in Dalaguete, Cebu over favoritism feud

Agreement between families

Macatangay said both families met at the police station, where they agreed that the suspect would shoulder the victim’s medical expenses.

The suspect and his family also formally apologized for the incident, leading to the settlement.

Police noted that while information had surfaced regarding previous misunderstandings between the two, the victim was deemed capable of understanding the implications of his decision to withdraw the complaint.

As of Friday, December 19, police said the suspect remains in custody for documentation of the settlement and is expected to be released later in the day after the victim executed a non-pursuance of the case, effectively halting the filing of criminal charges.

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