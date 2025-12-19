Come on board the Nutella Express and spread the spirit of Christmas!

Christmas in the Philippines is unlike anywhere else in the world. As early as September, streets, malls, and homes come alive with twinkling lights and decorations. Christmas carols fill the air, and families begin planning reunions, vacations, and gifts for loved ones.

This season, Nutella invites Filipino families to hop aboard the Nutella Express, celebrate #PaskongPinoyTraditions, and #SpreadNutellaLove.

But with the holiday rush, the spirit of gift-giving can sometimes lose its heart. It’s easy to settle for something generic and forget what makes the Christmas gift-giving in the Philippines come alive: The love, sincerity, and care that go into every present, making each gift extra special.

The Nutella brand team, KOLs and media came together last November 21st, to celebrate the holiday spirit through a Nutella Christmas Express pop-up filled with Nutella goodies and treats.

This year, Nutella brought back the warmth and wonder of meaningful giving through the Nutella Express. Last November 21st, a delightful, train-shaped Christmas pop-up appeared at the Bonifacio Global City Runnr Area. The Nutella Express was inspired by the quaint and lively Christmas villages abroad, where food trucks abound, and, just as a train connects people and places, the Nutella Express pop-up connected families through moments of joy, creativity, and sweetness.

The Nutella Express train that housed the Nutella treats and products. Members of the Nutella team showcased the Nutella jars and B-ready goodies that were available at the Nutella Express.

Step inside this charming Nutella Express! Guests were invited to indulge in Nutella treats and Christmas bites, made even better with Nutella. Think cinnamon rolls, tiramisu, bibingka, and champorado. Then, they moved along the craft car and created their own festive kit, packed with Nutella goodies, including a limited-edition Nutella sweater.

Best of all, guests personalized their very own Nutella Christmas jar—by adding their name and that of their loved ones or gift recipient to make it truly special. With that simple, heartfelt touch, each jar became a one-of-a-kind present filled with love, warmth, and the spirit of giving.

Personalized Nutella jars – a heartfelt touch this holiday season. Personalized Nutella jars were available at the Nutella Express train.

The limited-edition Nutella Christmas sweater. The guests pose with their own creations – a holiday snowglobe made with Nutella jars.

The experience invited families to slow down, make memories, and spend quality time together as they rediscovered the simple magic of togetherness and giving from the heart.

Guests enjoyed the flavorful treats made with Nutella. Guests enjoyed the flavorful treats made with Nutella. Personalized Nutella jars fashioned with a holiday design.

Beyond the experience of The Nutella Express, it is where happiness and joy are spread through families, making memories that last. This season, Nutella invites Filipino families to hop aboard the Nutella Express, celebrate #PaskongPinoyTraditions, and #SpreadNutellaLove.

Make this holiday season as magical as ever, one heartfelt moment at a time, with this Pinoy Christmas.

Visit www.nutella.com.ph for more Christmas recipe inspirations or follow: