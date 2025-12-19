Death of Cabral: ICI seeks probe to see if there was no foul play

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) livestreams its hearings for the first time on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. —File photo screengrabbed from ICI’s YouTube stream

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement agencies on Friday has been urged by the Independent Commision for Infrastructure (ICI) to promptly look into the the sudden death of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

Government investigators are urged by the panel to determine whether or not foul play was involved.

“Should authorities determine one, it is possible that those responsible may also be connected to the anomalous infrastructure projects,” ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka said in a statement to reporters.

One of central figures in probe

He noted that Cabral, who served as DPWH undersecretary for planning and public-private partnerships, is deemed “one of the central figures” in its probe into the massive corruption in public works projects.

“She was no doubt privy to vital information,” the ICI official stressed.

Cabral’s belongings, such as computers and gadgets, as well as pertinent documents in her possession, should also be subjected to a digital forensics examination, said Hosaka.

READ: Ex-DPWH exec declared dead after being found by the river in Kennon Road

Dead at 12:02 a.m.

The Cordillera police office declared Cabral dead at 12:02 a.m. after her body was brought up from the Bued River in Tuba town, Benguet, by first responders.

Cabral and her driver, Ricardio Munos Hernandez, were en route to La Union province from Baguio City when the former DPWH official asked that she get off the vehicle and be left alone around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

READ: Preserve Cabral’s gadgets, Benguet authorities told by Ombudsman

Hernandez then informed the police that Cabral was missing and looked for her for hours. Her body was later discovered around 8 p.m., about 30 meters from the riverbank.

ICI and Cabral

Cabral appeared once in a closed-door hearing of the ICI on Sept. 24. She was subpoenaed again to attend another probe on Dec. 15, but she did not show up.

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

Her colleague in the DPWH, former Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, tagged her in one of the Senate hearings, saying that she was the one who came up with the “allocable” of the DPWH in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

On Nov. 14, Bernardo told the Senate that Cabral allegedly reserved a substantial percentage of the “allocables” for her and former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan’s preferred projects and made it appear that 100 percent of the allocable NEP had been apportioned. /apl

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