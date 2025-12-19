EV taxi operations launch in Cebu postponed pending public consultation

Around 600 electric vehicles were parked in Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The launch of electric vehicle (EV) taxi operations in Cebu Province has been postponed following the suspension of Green & Smart Mobility’s provisional authority.

The decision came after a meeting between Governor Pam Baricuatro and officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“In deference to Governor Pam Baricuatro’s concerns on the operation of EV taxis in Cebu, GSM has agreed to defer the launching of its operations and has agreed to pursue genuine consultation with the public to present and discuss the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the EV taxi operations in the province of Cebu,” the LTFRB said, as stated in a post from the Capitol Public Information Office on December 19.

READ: Move to convert 600 electric vehicles into taxi units slammed

A consultative meeting with stakeholders has been set for January 5, 2026.

The LTFRB previously approved the provisional authority for the GSM to deploy 600 EV taxis in Cebu, despite the company’s application for a regular franchise still under review.

READ: Archival urges EV taxi replacement, defers on new franchises to LTFRB

Pam’s opposition

Baricuatro earlier explained through a social media statement that she’s not against electric vehicles or environmental programs. She rather centers on how operating permits were granted.

“Issuing operating licenses under provisional authority, under these circumstances, risks unfairly displacing our current taxi operators who have complied with the rules, paid dues, and trusted the system to deliver orderly, safe service,” she said.

She called for a transparent and participatory dialogue that includes taxi groups, electric vehicle providers, commuters, urban development experts, and traffic enforcement agencies.

READ: Ford scales back EV ambitions, forecasts $19.5B write-down

“We owe our drivers, riders, and communities a transportation system that is safe, fair, and sustainable,” she said. ###

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