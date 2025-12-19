Cabral’s death: Solons sound alarm, will truth die with her?

Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral attends a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects on September 8, 2025. — Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Concerns have been raised by several House of Representatives lawmakers about the untimely death of former Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

The lawmakers said that it would spark a lot of questions and concerns — like whether the truth would die with her.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña, in a statement on Friday, asked whether anyone would benefit from her death.

Cabral was a key figure in various investigations into anomalous infrastructure projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

READ: Death of Cabral: ICI seeks probe to see if there was no foul play

Initial reports by police officers from the Cordillera Administrative Region said Cabral was found unresponsive along the Bued River, near Kennon Road. Eventually, it was confirmed that Cabral had died after physicians checked on her body after it was brought up to the roadside.

“As a key figure in the flood control investigations, the sudden death of DPWH Undersecretary Cabral raises serious questions: Who will benefit most from her death? Will the truth die with her? Will she be the ‘fall guy’ in this grand corruption scandal?” Cendaña asked.

“In the interest of integrity and continuity of the investigations, we call for the immediate securing of all her relevant digital records. The government must further guarantee the safety of all witnesses, suspects, and persons of interest. We also urge that any ill-gotten wealth, if proven, be returned to public funds,” he added.

READ: Ex-DPWH exec declared dead after being found by the river in Kennon Road

Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste, whose exposé was based on documents handed over by Cabral, said there is a list of proponents of project insertions on Cabral’s computer.

The flood control project investigation, Leviste said, would have been over already if the complete copy of the documents in Cabral’s possession had come out.

“There is a list on the computer of the late Undersecretary Cabral containing all the proponents of the DPWH insertions. A few people have copies of it. If this were to come out, the investigations would be over,” Leviste said.

Last November, Leviste accused CWS party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola of “pre-ordering” over P22 billion worth of projects that were eventually awarded to companies allegedly connected to the latter.

READ: Preserve Cabral’s gadgets, Benguet authorities told by Ombudsman

According to Leviste, Gardiola “ordered” the allocations at the National Expenditures Program (NEP) level, indicating that the items were supposedly bought and specified to a contractor before the executive branch even handed its budget or the NEP to the House.

The Batangas lawmaker said he got the documents from Cabral, which showed items labeled as “CENTI2025” — a detailed list of infrastructure projects in different areas, including Leviste’s own district.

READ: Leviste accuses solon of ‘pre-ordering’ P22-B projects for select firms

A day after revealing Gardiola, Leviste claimed that the practice of “pre-ordering” infrastructure projects in the NEP continued even into the 2026 General Appropriations Bill.

Leviste, in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel’s Headstart, said that despite Secretary Vince Dizon’s efforts to reduce the prices of DPWH projects for 2026, the budget crafted by past officials, such as Cabral, allegedly allowed the arbitrary allocation of funds.

“They reduced prices of projects if I’m not mistaken , but the underlying projects are still selected through the system of allocating budget somewhat arbitrarily, which is prone to corruption. And this is actually admitted by Secretary Dizon, he just said that ‘I didn’t make this budget, it was made in the time of Undersecretary Cabral,’” Leviste said.

READ: Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, presiding officer of the House infrastructure committee that invited Cabral and other former DPWH officials during its own flood control probe, said that they sympathize with the bereaved relatives of Cabral.

This time, Ridon said, should be given to relatives to mourn her demise.

“The House Committee on Infrastructure sends its sympathies to the family and loved ones of the late former DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral,” Ridon said.

“It is only right that we respect her family and give them this time to grieve and remember her life, and her contributions to public service,” he added.

Cendaña also sent his condolences to Cabral’s family.

“We extend our condolences to her family during this time,” he noted.

House lawmakers first scrutinized Cabral’s involvement during the infra-committee hearing, when Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said that Cabral’s failure to identify the law that created the agency’s own charter only highlights the magnitude of problems.

Acop was asking Cabral about how the DPWH should have been knowledgeable about ghost flood control projects if it stuck with the processes laid down in an executive order (EO) signed in 1987.

The lawmaker was referring to EO No. 124, issued during the time of former President Corazon Aquino. The order facilitated the transformation of the Marcos era-Ministry of Public Works and Highways to the modern day DPWH.

When Cabral replied that she does not know the said EO’s number, Acop questioned why the undersecretary herself seems to be unaware of DPWH’s charter.

READ: Acop: Usec’s ignorance of DPWH charter law shows magnitude of problems

“Madam Undersecretary, Executive Order No. 124, reorganized the Ministry of Public Works and Highways into what we now know as DPWH. That’s your charter, but you do not even know it,” Acop said.

“I apologize, Your Honor,” Cabral replied.

“Maybe that’s the reason why we are in disarray because you do not even know your own charter. And under Executive Order No. 124, six department services were created, five bureaus,16 regional offices, 24 PMOs, 16 regional equipment services, 118, now 196 district offices,” Acop, a lawyer by profession, noted.

The Antipolo lawmaker then asked Cabral about the different bureaus in DPWH, which the latter answered correctly. However, Acop fumed again upon learning that the heads of the five bureaus — the Bureau of Construction, Bureau of Design, Bureau of Maintenance, Bureau of Equipment, and Bureau of Research and Standard — were not present during the hearing. /das

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