Ayala Malls Central Bloc celebrates Cebu’s creative spirit with Arte Merkado: Merry & Artsy at the Bloc

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is proud to present Arte Merkado: Merry & Artsy at the Bloc, a vibrant three-day creative convergence running from December 19 to 21 during mall hours at the Activity Center.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc invites everyone to experience Arte Merkado: Merry & Artsy at the Bloc from December 19 to 21.

This immersive event celebrates the thriving art scene in Cebu and offers a unique platform where creativity, community, and commerce come together in the spirit of the season.

The event features an open art market where visitors can discover and purchase original works from local artists and makers, each piece telling its own story and reflecting the diverse creativity that defines Cebu’s progressive art scene.

This three-day celebration embodies the heart of what Arte Merkado represents: a space where doers create, makers sell, and storytellers share their narratives. It is an opportunity for the community to connect with the artists behind the work, to understand their processes, and to support the local creative economy during the most festive time of year.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc invites everyone to experience Arte Merkado: Merry & Artsy at the Bloc from December 19 to 21. Whether you are an art enthusiast, a curious shopper, or someone looking for a unique holiday experience, this event promises to inspire, delight, and celebrate the incredible talent that makes Cebu’s art scene truly special.