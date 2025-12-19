Super Bowl of China launches its first VisMin branch

Super Bowl of China officially marks a major milestone as it opens its first-ever Visayas and Mindanao branch on December 15, 2025, located at the second floor, Main Mall of SM City Cebu.

Visit Super Bowl of China at the 2nd Floor, Main Mall, SM City Cebu. The restaurant is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, ready to serve comforting Chinese favorites in a relaxed, lifestyle-friendly setting.

This expansion brings one of Luzon’s well-loved Chinese restaurant brands closer to Cebuanos, offering familiar Filipino Chinese favorites at accessible prices.

Exceptional service, made for Cebuanos

As its first Cebu branch, Super Bowl of China SM City Cebu is committed to delivering both quality cuisine and warm, reliable service. Designed for families, barkadas, and students, the restaurant offers affordable meals thoughtfully prepared by its skilled chefs, making it an ideal destination for everyday dining and special gatherings alike.

According to Zandro Meliton, Area Manager of Super Bowl of China, what sets the restaurant apart is its dedication to food quality and service excellence. “Our service… our food. Iba yung quality ng food namin, made-to-order lahat ng orders. And when it comes to service, well-trained yung mga staff namin.” He shared that their team undergoes consistent training to deliver the best service to its customers. Aside from training, the restaurant is also dedicated to developing its team, ensuring career growth among its workers.

Quality Chinese favorites in every bowl

Since the opening of its first branch in Baguio, Super Bowl of China has continuously delivered quality yet affordable Cantonese cuisine with exceptional service. Now on its 8th branch, the restaurant brings its all-time Chinese favorites to Cebu, curated to suit the Filipino palate.

From hearty noodle bowls and zesty fried meals to a savory selection of dimsum, each dish is thoughtfully prepared to deliver bold flavors that perfectly complement the Filipino palate.

Among its best sellers are: Super Bowl Lemon Chicken, known for its crunchy texture and bright, tangy flavor; Sliced beef with Broccoli, juicy and flavorful thinly-sliced meat paired with broccoli florets and topped with savory brown sauce; and of course the classic Filipino favorite, Sweet and Sour Pork, a timeless favorite of crispy pork bites drenched in sweet and sour sauce and mixed with crunchy colorful vegetables.

Affordable selection

Aside from its quality food and exceptional service, Super Bowl of China is also affordable for a casual dining restaurant. Prices start at Php 140.00, while its Sarap Kasalo Set, priced up to Php 999.00, is perfect for sharing and ideal for groups of three. For solo diners, the restaurant also offers Solo meals that come with single served drinks for as low as Php 150.00 until Php 260.00.

Visit Super Bowl of China at the 2nd Floor, Main Mall, SM City Cebu. The restaurant is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, ready to serve comforting Chinese favorites in a relaxed, lifestyle-friendly setting.