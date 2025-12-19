Police spotted Cabral’s vehicle near ravine hours before death

Rescuers retrieve the body of former DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral from the Bued River in Tuba, Benguet, as authorities continue to investigate the timeline and circumstances leading to her death. — Photos courtesy of the Benguet police

TUBA, Benguet, Philippines — Police in Tuba first spotted former Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral’s vehicle stopped near a gas station at around 8 a.m. Thursday, about a hundred meters from the ravine where she would later be found dead.

According to Tuba Councilor Arnulfo Milo, cops on patrol asked Cabral and her driver to move as the vehicle was obstructing traffic. About an hour later, officers went back and reiterated the instruction, which the driver then followed.

READ: ‘Don’t let flood control probe die with Cabral’

“At the time, we did not know the woman was Undersecretary Cabral,” Milo told the Inquirer.

Cabral and her driver later checked in at a hotel in Baguio City before returning to the area at around 3 p.m.

Milo noted that from the original parking spot, Cabral remained visible and suggested it was possible the driver may have fallen asleep and, upon waking, no longer saw her.

The councilor described the ravine as an accident-prone area where vehicles and rocks have fallen in the past.

Hours later, Cabral’s body was discovered along the Bued River. First responders retrieved her remains shortly after midnight, and a physician officially declared her dead at 12:02 a.m. Friday.

READ: ICI wants foul play ruled out in Cabral’s death

Cabral, who resigned from the DPWH in September, had been linked to alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects but denied any involvement in kickback schemes. She had recently been summoned by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure for questioning.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death, including the sequence of events along Kennon Road and the delay in retrieving her body.

Rescuers retrieve the body of former DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral from the Bued River in Tuba, Benguet, as authorities continue to investigate the timeline and circumstances leading to her death. — Photos courtesy of the Benguet police

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