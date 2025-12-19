Naga City buy-bust nets 26-year-old man with P27K shabu

Authorities arrested a man during a buy-bust operation and confiscated suspected shabu worth mire than P27,000. | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 26-year-old man in possession of suspected shabu worth more than P27,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, December 18.

Operatives of the City of Naga Police Station’s City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), arrested the suspect at around 10:27 p.m. after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to a police poseur-buyer.

Authorities said about four grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P27,200, were confiscated during the operation. Also recovered were items used in the drug transaction.

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Police said the Naga City buy-bust was conducted under an approved PDEA coordination control number, with the operation documented using alternative recording devices after the issued body-worn camera was reportedly not operational due to technical issues.

Based on police investigation, the suspect allegedly sourced illegal drugs from another individual in the same barangay, repackaged them, and sold them to regular buyers.

The Naga City buy-bust suspect is facing charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as a violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunion Regulation Act.

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As of this writing, the suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of the City of Naga Police Station while authorities complete documentation for the filing of formal complaints before the prosecutor’s office.

Police said the arrest forms part of continuing operations against illegal drugs in Naga City and nearby areas.

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