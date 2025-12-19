3 viral TikTok trends reimagine Christmas traditions

New wave of Christmas trends have been buzzing online especially on Tiktok as netizens try to have a fresh twist this holiday season. | Screen-grabbed, file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every Christmas season brings with it a wave of new traditions and trends — from holiday dances, creative caroling, to festive gimmicks — that quickly capture public attention.

This year, the trends feel a little different. Instead of grand displays, netizens are embracing humor, simplicity, and shared moments, which are largely fueled by viral TikTok trends.

Among these trends are a new way of exchanging gifts, a new theme for the Christmas parties, and a new way to express your growth for the year.

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Gift for All

One of the most talked-about trends reimagines the classic gift exchange.

Participants of this trend prepare identical gifts based on the number of people joining the exchange. Instead of assigning specific recipients, everyone receives the same item.

Ka-Siloy Dimple Escudero is among those who joined the trend where one of their friends handed out literal Christmas decorations, which drew laughs online.

Other videos showed participants unwrapping unexpected items, such as face masks, brooms, literal Christmas decorations, and other unconventional presents.

Despite the jokes, many found the trend refreshing. It offered a low-cost alternative to traditional gift exchanges while reminding participants that the joy of Christmas comes even in the simplest things.

READ: Christmas presence over presents

‘Showing Up at a Different Party’ Theme

Another trend that caught attention is the so-called “showing up at a different party” theme. In this trend, groups of friends arrive at Christmas gatherings wearing outfits that clearly do not match the occasion.

Some showed up in wedding gowns, others in marathon attire, sleepwear, or even full surfing gear.

Content creator Riva Quenery and her friend group hopped on the trend, which gained online laughs.

While it resembles a costume party, the humor comes from the deliberate mismatch, turning an ordinary Christmas party into a playful spectacle.

The trend highlights the creativity and carefree spirit of the season, proving that Christmas celebrations do not always have to be traditional to be memorable.

Accomplishment Cake

Among the more heartfelt trends is the Accomplishment Cake.

In this setup, a cake is placed at the center, with each participant having their own note placed on a little stick.

Each participant takes a turn placing a note on the cake with their achievement for the year written on the note, and then reads it to the audience.

Unlike the humorous trends, this one leans toward reflection and gratitude. Videos often show participants modestly sharing their milestones, creating moments of appreciation and quiet pride.

As the year comes to a close, the trend serves as a gentle reminder to celebrate progress, resilience, and the simple fact of making it through another year.

While many say that Christmas today no longer feels the same as it did in the past, these trends prove otherwise.

They do not merely add a new flavor to the celebration but also allow people to find joy and festivity in the simplest moments.

In the end, Christmas is celebrated from the heart, and whatever brings happiness, meaning, and togetherness is, in its own way, the true spirit of the season.