Marcos to skip holiday break to review 2026 budget

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Friday said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will forgo his holiday break to work on the 2026 budget and spending plan once it reaches his table.

According to the Palace, the Chief Executive’s decision underscores his commitment to ensuring that the budget is clean and responsive to the people’s needs.

“Kailangang pag-aralan po. Sa Pangulo po, hindi po kailangang magkaroon ng Christmas break. Kailangan po talagang aralin ito at pipilitin na mapirmahan po ito bago magtapos ang taon (It needs to be studied. For the President, there is no need for a Christmas break. This must really be reviewed, and he will strive to sign it before the year ends),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a press briefing.

Castro said Marcos will conduct a thorough review of the proposed PHP6.793-trillion General Appropriations Bill (GAB) and veto questionable provisions, if necessary.

READ: Officials approve timeline for enacting 2026 national budget

This came as Congress targets to ratify the proposed budget and transmit the enrolled bill to the President on Dec. 29.

Despite the limited time, Castro said Marcos would do his best to approve the 2026 budget before the year ends.

“Noong una po talaga ay inaasahan ng Pangulo na mas maaga ang pagsa-submit ng kopya ng enrolled bill. Sa pagkakataong ito, pipilitin po ng Pangulo na mapag-aralan mabuti at mapirmahan ang 2026 national budget bago magtapos ang taon (Initially, the President expected the enrolled bill to be submitted earlier. This time, he will exert efforts to study it thoroughly and sign the 2026 national budget before the year ends),” she said.

READ: Palace: We don’t want a reenacted national budget for 2026

Castro added that Marcos is determined to closely scrutinize the enrolled bill to ensure that its provisions align with the administration’s priorities.

“Pero ang tinitiyak po ng Pangulo ay mabusisi ang pag-aaral ng enrolled bill at matiyak na ang mga nakalagay dito ay naaayon sa prayoridad ng administrasyon—isang malinis, makatao, at nakatuon sa taumbayan (What the President assures is a careful and detailed review of the enrolled bill to ensure that its provisions align with the administration’s priorities—a clean, humane, and people-centered budget),” she said.

Castro said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will assist Marcos in scrutinizing the 2026 GAB, adding that Cabinet secretaries may also be summoned if clarifications on their respective budgets are needed.

“Kung gusto po nila ng transparency, mas gusto po ng Pangulo. Siya po ang nagpaumpisa nito kaya po nagkaroon tayo ng mga transparency portal (If they want transparency, the President wants it even more. He initiated this, which is why we now have transparency portals),” Castro said.

“Kung may kinakailangang tawagin ang Pangulo na mga Cabinet secretary para mas malinaw, ipapatawag po kung sinuman ang kinakailangang namumuno sa mga kaugnay na ahensiya (If the President needs to call in Cabinet secretaries for clarification, he will summon whoever heads the concerned agencies).”

The President has until the end of the year to sign the budget into law or exercise his line-item veto power, in line with constitutional timelines. (PNA)

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