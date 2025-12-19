Cebu Capitol employees to receive up to ₱55k holiday bonuses

Cebu Provincial Capitol employees may receive bonuses up to ₱55K this holiday season. | Photo from Capitol PIO/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol are set to receive holiday bonuses up to ₱55,000, as confirmed by Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces on Friday, December 19.

Empaces said regular and casual employees may get ₱30K in proposed bonuses, plus ₱20K under the service recognition incentive (SRI) and a ₱5K performance-based incentive (PBI).

Meanwhile, job order (JO) employees will receive a ₱15K bonus, inclusive of ₱7K gratuity pay and an additional incentive.

READ: Marcos approves service recognition incentive, gratuity pay for government employees

He shared that the province has complied with the requirements of the Civil Service Commission, which are needed for the release of the bonuses.

“I’m happy to say that in the spirit of Christmas, na-comply nato ang needed requirements like atoang mga performance appraisal indicators plus ang submission sa CNA [Collective Negotiation Agreement],” Empaces said.

(“I’m happy to say that, in the spirit of Christmas, we were able to comply with the required requirements, including our performance appraisal indicators and the submission of the CNA.”)

READ: Cebu City starts early bonus payout amid post-typhoon recovery

Holiday bonuses help for employees

Empaces stressed that the holiday bonuses are a much-needed help for the employees, especially after the recent string of calamities that struck Cebu.

“Almost 1,000 plus ang empleyo apektado sa Tino ug sa earthquake, naay uban na naguba ang mga balay. Grateful sila sa initiative sa executive office,” he said.

(“Almost 1,000 employees were affected by Typhoon Tino and the earthquake, with some whose houses were damaged. They are grateful for the executive office’s initiative.”)

READ: Five-day ‘mental health leave’ for gov’t workers approved

Budget to be approved

He further said the supplemental budget has been submitted and will be discussed during the final session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday, December 22.

“I-discuss nani sa board karong Monday, and then after ma-release na ni siya. Basin molabang sa Christmas ang releases,” he said.

(“This will be discussed by the board this Monday, and once approved, it will be released. However, the release may extend beyond Christmas.”)

READ: Government workers to receive ₱5,000 performance bonus — DBM

Incentives for gov’t employees

Under Administrative Order No. 40 dated December 11, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved a one-time SRI up to ₱20K for executive branch personnel.

This includes regular, contractual, and casual employees of national government agencies, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or controlled corporations.

On the other hand, contract of service and JO government workers will receive a one-time gratuity pay up to ₱7K following the approval of Administrative Order No. 39.

READ: Leyte provincial employees receive P45,000 bonus

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management earlier announced a ₱5K productivity enhancement incentive (PEI) to qualified government employees.

The payment of both SRI and PEI shall be made not earlier than December 15.

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