Seda Ayala Center Cebu turns the season into a full holiday itinerary

For many Cebuanos, the countdown to Christmas starts with a simple question: Where do we gather? At Seda Ayala Center Cebu, the answer comes packaged as a complete festive playbook, one that moves from a dressed-up dining room on Christmas Eve, to an easy, crowd-pleasing Christmas Day buffet, and onward to take-home treats built for gifting, sharing, and Noche Buena tables.

Secure your table, place your holiday orders, or check the latest festive updates by visiting Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

Located beside Ayala Center Cebu, the hotel leans into what it does best during peak season: convenience, warmth, and food that brings people together.

A Christmas table set at Misto

At the heart of Seda’s holiday calendar is Misto at Seda Ayala Center Cebu, where the hotel is rolling out set-date buffet celebrations for families, barkadas, and colleagues looking for an easy, well-fed night out.

On December 24, 2025, Seda Ayala Center Cebu stages a Christmas Eve Dinner priced at ₱1,988 net per person, with one glass of house wine included. The celebration continues the next day with Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner on December 25, 2025, priced at ₱1,488 net per person.

It is a classic holiday move: dress up, show up, let the buffet do the heavy lifting, then spend the rest of the evening catching up with the people you came with.

The Noche Buena centerpiece: Seda’s artisanal Christmas ham

For those who prefer celebrating at home, Seda is also offering a take-home holiday essential: an artisanal Christmas ham, positioned as the centerpiece for Noche Buena spreads.

Pre-orders are available via email or phone, making it a practical option for families planning ahead, or gift-givers looking for something instantly festive.

Staycation mode: “Home for the Holidays”

Holiday traffic in the city often makes staying close to everything feel like a luxury on its own. Seda’s “Home for the Holidays” festive stay offer is built around that idea, with the promise of being steps away from shopping, dining, and leisure. The offer is valid until January 12, 2026.

The PHP 7,000.00 package inclusions highlighted across Seda’s “Home for the Holidays” stay mechanics include:

Overnight stay in a Deluxe Room

Buffet breakfast for two

Holiday welcome amenity

Dining and Spa discounts

Gifts you can bring to a party, or send ahead

Seda’s holiday season also arrives in gift-ready form through its Gifting Selection, a curated list that ranges from food platters and cakes to hampers, grazing boxes, and a lineup of bakery staples designed for sharing.

The hotel’s mix reads like a checklist for December hosting:

Platters for groups (ideal for office reunions and family lunches)

Yule logs and holiday cakes for dessert tables

Pastries and cookies for smaller gifts and party packs

Hampers in classic and premium sets for corporate gifting or family exchanges

It is the kind of selection that lets people build their December around food, even when schedules are tight. For more information visit Seda’s Gifting Selection!

How to reserve and order

Secure your table, place your holiday orders, or check the latest festive updates by visiting Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s website or their official Facebook page. For quicker arrangements, you can also call or email the hotel team directly to confirm availability and pickup details.