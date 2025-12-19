Visayan Electric shares practical ways to manage power use this Christmas

Christmas in Cebu comes alive with bright lights, busy kitchens, and full homes as families gather to celebrate the season. But alongside the festivities, electricity consumption also sees a noticeable increase.

As families celebrate with lights, music, and meals, Visayan Electric reminds consumers to balance it with responsibility.

Visayan Electric reminds consumers that enjoying the holiday season and being mindful of electricity use can go hand in hand, noting that small, everyday habits at home play an important role in keeping usage in check during the busiest time of the year.

Why power use increases during the holidays

CDN Digital sat down with Jan Manuel Mantalaba, System Operations Supervisor at Visayan Electric, who shared that electricity use naturally increases once the holiday season begins. He explained, however, that higher electricity bills are not caused by the season itself, but by how much power households consume—a common misconception during the holidays.

Jan Manuel Mantalaba, System Operations Supervisor at Visayan Electric

“Di sya ingon kay tungod December or ting bonus, dako og bill, dako og singil—so that’s very untrue,” Mantalaba said. “Atong bill man gud sa kuryente magdepende ra gyud na kung pila atong gi-konsumo,” he added.

Mantalaba pointed to several factors that contribute to higher electricity use during Christmas, including longer hours of decorative lighting, more frequent refrigerator use as food storage increases, and extended use of electric cooking appliances for holiday meals.

Everyday holiday habits that add to power use

Expanding on these factors, Mantalaba explained that increased electricity use during the holidays often stems from small, everyday habits that are easy to overlook amid the celebrations. With homes brightly decorated and preparations in full swing, households may forget to switch off lights or leave Christmas decor on longer than necessary.

He also noted that refrigerators tend to work harder during this period, as they are opened more frequently and stocked with more food than usual. Repeated opening and closing—sometimes without fully sealing the door—can significantly add to electricity use.

While these habits may seem minor, Mantalaba emphasized that being more mindful—such as turning off unused lights and ensuring appliances are properly closed—can help keep power use in check throughout the Christmas season.

Why LED lights are a smarter choice for the holidays

One of the most effective steps households can take is switching to LED lights. Compared to traditional bulbs, LED lights consume less electricity, produce less heat, and last significantly longer—making them ideal not only for everyday home lighting but also for Christmas decorations that stay on for extended hours.

“LED lights are a newer technology compared to traditional incandescent bulbs,” Mantalaba explained. “They are more cost-efficient in the long term because they use less electricity, they are safer since they do not heat up as much, and they last longer. You get the same brightness, but you save more.”

Visayan Electric also suggests maximizing natural ventilation whenever possible. With cooler temperatures in December, reducing air-conditioner use can lead to substantial savings, as cooling appliances remain among the highest contributors to household electricity use.

Energy efficiency, Mantalaba noted, does not only benefit individual households. When many consumers reduce their electricity use—even by as little as 10–20%—overall demand across Cebu decreases. This helps stabilize the power supply during high-demand periods and can contribute to more manageable electricity costs in the long run.

A seasonal reminder from Visayan Electric

As families celebrate with lights, music, and meals, Visayan Electric reminds consumers to balance it with responsibility. Staying mindful of energy use today can prevent surprises when electricity bills arrive after the holidays.

To help customers stay informed and in control of their electricity use, Visayan Electric’s MobileAP app, available on the Play Store and App Store, allows real-time bill monitoring, monthly usage tracking, and access to account details. For customer assistance, Visayan Electric may be reached through its official Facebook page or its 24/7 hotline at (032) 230-8326.