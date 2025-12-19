Mandaue City still bans sale and use of firecrackers

CDN Digital file

MANDAUE CITY — The Mandaue City government reaffirmed its commitment to public safety by maintaining the ban on the sale and use of firecrackers.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said firecrackers are not allowed in the North Reclamation Area and fire works are only sold in malls.

He added that residents who wish to buy firecrackers may do so in Cebu City, which has designated sale areas such as the South Road Properties (SRP), where vendors are allowed to display and sell their products.

READ: Holiday safety: Cebu City cops issue advisory for Christmas, New Year

READ: Cebu City barangays asked to submit proposed firecracker zones

“Diha gale sa North Reclamation dili pa man gyud na gi-allow. Ari ra man gyud na sa mga malls. If ganahan siguro sila mopalit, adto lang siguro sila sa Cebu City, didto sa SRP. Dinhi, pabilin gihapon ang ban,” Ouano said.

The mayor acknowledged that firecrackers remain part of some holiday traditions but emphasized that the city continues to prioritize safety and order.

Ouano said authorities remain vigilant and will remind the public to follow the ordinance to help ensure a safe celebration for everyone.

“Ato na lang at their own risk na lang nila. Pero og makita sa atoang persons in authority, badlungon gyud na sila,” he added.

READ: LIST: Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

The prohibition on the sale of firecrackers in Mandaue City was implemented following the December 2009 explosion in the designated firecracker zone at the Mandaue Reclamation Area, which resulted in three deaths and six injuries.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said at least 300 police personnel were deployed in various areas of the city for the holiday season.

Villaro said the deployment started before the Misa de Gallo on December 16 and that police will strictly implement city ordinances, including the liquor ban and the ban on firecrackers, to help ensure peaceful and orderly holiday celebrations.

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