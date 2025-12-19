Tides & Toasts: A Coastal New Year’s Eve Celebration at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan ushers in 2026 with Tides & Toasts, a New Year’s Eve celebration set along the shores of Mactan and designed to take guests seamlessly from dinner into a beachfront countdown.

Reservations may be made at https://bit.ly/tidesandtoast-restaurant-inquiry or by calling +63 998 587 8287.

On December 31, 2025, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM, the celebration unfolds at Azure Beach Club, where music and live performances set the tone for the evening as guests gather by the sea to welcome the New Year. The experience is priced at PHP 7,000 net per person.

A curated start through signature dining

Guests may begin New Year’s Eve with dinner at one of Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan’s signature restaurants, each offering a distinct cuisine and atmosphere to suit different ways of celebration before heading to the main events.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez offers a Spanish-inspired dining experience in an intimate, refined setting, ideal for those who prefer a slower, more thoughtful start to the evening.

For those drawn to Japanese flavors, AKA offers a chef-driven dining experience that feels immersive, perfect for guests who enjoy a more engaged start to the night.

Meanwhile, Saffron Café offers a relaxed buffet experience, creating a flexible option for families and groups who enjoy variety and an easygoing pace.

A countdown party with live entertainment, DJ sets, and special raffle prizes

The celebration continues at Azure Beach Club, where live entertainment and DJ-led sets carry the night toward the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Adding an extra layer of excitement are raffle prizes drawn during the celebration. Guests have the chance to win two-night stays at Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay and Quest Hotel Clark, making the evening’s celebrations extend beyond New Year’s Eve itself.

The final toast at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

With dining experiences designed to suit different moods and a beachfront countdown to cap the evening, Tides & Toasts brings together good food, music, and a coastal setting for a memorable start to 2026.Raise the final toast of the year at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan. Reservations may be made at https://bit.ly/tidesandtoast-restaurant-inquiry or by calling +63 998 587 8287.