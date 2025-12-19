Who was Cathy Cabral, former DPWH official who died in alleged fall?

CATHY CABRAL composite image from INQUIRER FILE

MANILA, Philippines — With her death on Friday, Dec. 19, Maria Catalina Cabral closed a career in public service that spanned decades and ended amid intense investigation over corruption in government infrastructure projects.

Born on May 23, 1962 in Manila, Cathy Cabral, a civil engineer, was a career official who rose through the ranks of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

A licensed civil engineer, she proved herself in a profession and sector traditionally dominated by men, becoming the first woman to lead the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, which was established in 1973.

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She had served, as well, as the national president of the Road Engineering Association of the Philippines from 2019 until 2021, when she held the Professional Chair in Engineering, Science and Technology at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Cabral completed her elementary and high school education at the Holy Trinity Academy and eventually graduated from the University of the East with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

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She has two doctorate degrees—one in business management and one in public administration. She likewise has three master’s degrees in business administration, economics, and strategic business economics.

Based on a document on the website of the National Irrigation Administration, Cabral’s excellence has earned her several awards, such as the 2021 PEZA Galing Pinas Ecozone Partnership Award.

She was likewise recognized in the 2020 Excellence Award from the Philippine Federations of Professional Associations and the 2021 PRC Outstanding Professional of the Year in Civil Engineering.

Cathy Cabral made history as the first female rank-and-file employee to reach the level of undersecretary at the DPWH, which is the government’s engineering and construction arm.

As the undersecretary for Planning and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Cathy Cabral oversaw the DPWH’s infrastructure planning and programming, as well as the PPP projects that the department implements.

Aside from her role in the DPWH, Cabral also served as an alternate member of the board of directors of NIA.

It was in September when she resigned from government after being accused of asking Senate President Vicente Sotto III if he wanted to have insertions in the department’s 2026 budget.

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