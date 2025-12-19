Cyberlibel raps vs Alcover over Colon Night Market posts

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has filed graft and misconduct charges before the Ombudsman-Visayas against Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., City Treasurer Emma Villarete, and City Administrator Albert Tan over the alleged unauthorized operation of the Colon Street Night Market 2025. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A simmering political dispute at Cebu City Hall escalated into a full-blown legal battle after Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. disclosed on Friday that he is facing 12 counts of cyberlibel raps filed in Marawi City over his opposition to the Colon Street Night Market.

Alcover described the case as “disturbing,” politically motivated, and designed to silence dissent.

In a press conference on December 19, Alcover said the cyberlibel complaints stem from his public criticism of the Night Market project, which he opposed for allegedly proceeding without clearance from the General Affairs and Support Services (GASA) Board and without prior approval from the Cebu City Council.

READ: Alcover urges suspension of Colon Night Market over ‘irregularities’

“Nagpatawag ko ani nga presscon kay disturbing kaayo ang nahitabo karon sa City Hall. Disturbing in the sense nga pasko pero nakawadat mi ug kaso,” Alcover said, adding that the timing and nature of the case send a chilling message to members of the council.

“Mura’g hadlokon na ang mga konsehal nga ‘ayaw na mo’g tingog kay ug mutingog mo, kasohan mo,’” he said.

Filed in Marawi City

The cyberlibel raps vs Alcover were filed by businessman Ibrahim “Mark” Ala Dianalan Jr., the organizer and operator of the Colon Night Market, before prosecutors in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, where Dianalan resides. Alcover questioned why the case was lodged outside Cebu, calling it an added burden and a form of harassment.

“Dili ni komedya nga kasoha. Gi-file ni sa Marawi City… total of 12 counts of cyberlibel,” Alcover said.

He maintained that his statements were part of his duty as a fiscalizer and member of the minority bloc, and that his objections were policy-based and meant to ensure transparency and accountability in city projects.

“Kung makita namo nga dili maayo, among supakon. Mao man sad na ang papel sa fiscalizer,” he said. “In a democratic government, we really need an opposition. Kung walay opposition, walay checks and balance.”

READ: What you can find at the Colon Night Market

Alcover warned that if the practice of filing cases against critics continues, it is ordinary Cebuanos who will ultimately suffer.

“Kung magpadayon ni nga iya ning himuon, kung mubabag mi, ang mga tawo ang masakripisyo,” he said.

‘Driver’ behind the case

While Alcover stopped short of naming Mayor Nestor Archival as the complainant, he openly suggested that the mayor was the “driver” behind the case. He noted Dianalan’s contractual relationship with the city for the Night Market.

“Wala ko muingon nga si Nestor ang nikiha kay si Ibrahim man ang complainant. Pero impossible gyud nga wala siya kabalo ani. Impossible nga wala siya kabalo aning kasoha,” Alcover said.

He described the case as part of what he claimed was a pattern of personal attacks allegedly linked to his continued criticism of the mayor’s policies, including the closure of properties in Agsungot that he said were no longer connected to him or his family.

“Mura’g gi-personal na niya ang akong pagka-fiscalizer,” Alcover said, warning against what he called a “semi-dictatorial” leadership style that discourages criticism.

“Dili mi gusto ug gubat. Ayaw lang mi i-harass,” he added.

Complainant’s claims

In his sworn affidavit, Dianalan identified himself as a businessman with interests in Marawi and Metro Cebu and as the lead organizer and chairperson of the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (PASVI), which operates the Colon Night Market.

He said he secured the necessary permits from the Cebu City Government and obtained the support of the City Council through the unanimous approval of Resolution No. 17-0588-2025, authorizing the temporary closure of Colon Street for the Night Market.

READ: A flea market experience

Despite this, Dianalan accused Alcover of making “false and degrading” online statements that allegedly damaged his reputation. He claimed Alcover questioned his capacity to operate the Night Market through Facebook posts made using accounts allegedly controlled by the councilor, including “Jun Alcover” and “Jun Amigo.”

The posts were reported to the Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7, which preserved the online content as part of the complaint, according to the affidavit.

Dianalan said these actions prompted him to seek Alcover’s indictment for multiple counts of cyberlibel.

Mayor denies involvement

Archival, in a separate interview on Friday, denied any role in the filing of the cyberlibel raps vs Alcover and rejected the latter’s insinuations.

“Unsaon pag akoy complainant nga siya may nagdaot ni Mark? Wa gyud,” Archival said.

He stressed that if he were personally aggrieved, he would have filed the case himself.

“Ako kung naa koy libel case, diretso ko niya. Dili nako kinahanglan lain tawo. I will be the one to file,” the mayor said.

Ombudsman case over Night Market

The cyberlibel case follows Alcover’s earlier measure to seek the preventive suspension of Archival over the alleged illegal operation of the Colon Night Market.

On October 29, Alcover filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, accusing Archival of graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence in connection with the Night Market’s operations.

READ: Digos broadcaster arrested for cyber libel

The complaints also named City Treasurer Emma Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tan as co-respondents.

In his 16-page complaint-affidavit, Alcover alleged that the Archival administration “willfully, unlawfully, and with manifest partiality” allowed a private group to manage and profit from the Colon Street Night Market without the necessary legal authority.

He argued that the arrangement effectively converted a public street into a private commercial venture, resulting in revenue losses for the city.

“This case is about the illegal conversion of a public street into a private business, through the abuse of official power and deliberate disregard of legal safeguards meant to protect public property and revenue,” Alcover stated in his affidavit filed before the anti-graft office.

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