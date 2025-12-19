Rondina claims first SEA Games gold medal in massive upset in Thailand 

The Philippine beach volleyball team celebrates after upsetting reigning SEA Games beach volleyball champs, Thailand. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran Cebuana beach volleyball ace Cherry Ann Rondina finally struck gold on the sands of Southeast Asia.

Rondina, together with longtime partner Bernadeth Pons, captured the Philippines’ first-ever Southeast Asian Games gold medal in women’s beach volleyball after dethroning defending champion Thailand in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games on Friday, December 19, at Jomtien Beach.

The Filipina pair sealed the historic triumph by upsetting Thai standouts Kongphopsarutawadee Worapeerachayakorn and Taravadee Naraphornrapat in straight sets, 21–17 and 21–15, marking a decisive end to Thailand’s long dominance in the event that marked eight straight SEA Games.

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A native of Compostela, Cebu, Rondina had previously settled for two bronze medals in earlier SEAG campaigns. This time, the seasoned campaigner finally stood atop the podium, delivering the breakthrough gold she had long chased alongside Pons.

The road to the final was anything but easy. Rondina and Pons earned their place in the gold medal match after edging Vietnam’s Thi My Nga Dinh and Hong Hanh Mai in a tightly contested three-set duel (21–18, 15–21, 15–10) on Thursday.

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The Philippines also fielded another strong pair in former Southwestern University-Phinma standout Dij Rodriguez of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, who teamed up with Fil-American Sunny Villapando. The duo advanced to the semifinals after outlasting Thailand’s Tanarattha Udomchavee and Rumpaipruet Numwong (21–13, 17–21, 15–6).

Villapando and Rodriguez likewise needed three sets to get past Vietnam’s Ngoc Lan Chau and Le Thi Tuong Vy Nguyen, prevailing with 22–20, 19–21, 15–10, in their own quarterfinal matchup.

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