Mandaue City workers to receive P5K PEI in Jan 2026, P20K SRI this month

Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City government workers are set to receive an additional Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) of P5,000 in January 2026.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced on Thursday, December 18, the grant of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 PEI for qualified government workers at a uniform rate of P5K.

Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Budget, and Finance, explained that the city council concluded its session on Tuesday, December 16, and will resume in January 2026.

READ: Gov’t workers to get P5,000 productivity bonus

Since the PEI was only announced yesterday, the council can approve it next year.

The Mandaue City councilor said the PEI was initially planned to be approved alongside the P20K Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for regular workers and the P5K gratuity for Job Order and Contract of Service workers during the last session on December 16.

However, there were no guidelines for the PEI at that time. With the national government signing off on the PEI only yesterday, the preparation was temporarily withheld.

“The preparation will be done in January 2026 because we already had our last session on December 16. So, at least ig January naa na sad madawat ang mga empleyado,” Seno said.

READ: Cebu Capitol employees to receive up to ₱55k holiday bonuses

SRI distribution this month

On December 11, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved Administrative Order No. 40, granting a one-time SRI of up to P20K for qualified government workers for FY 2025.

Administrative Order No. 39 covers Contract of Service (COS) and Job Order (JO) employees who have rendered at least four months of service. These measures aim to recognize the contributions of government workers in implementing programs and delivering public services amid current socio-economic challenges.

All incentives will be sourced from local government funds.

Seno said the PEI will be distributed uniformly to all employees at P5K each, regardless of departmental performance evaluations, as a way to acknowledge their contributions throughout the year.

He also noted that the city government, under Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, is working to ensure employees receive the incentives promptly.

The mayor has instructed city departments to expedite the release of the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and gratuity pay, targeting their release before Christmas so that employees can benefit during the holiday season.///

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