Remolino caps Cebu triathletes’ successful SEA Games with silver

Andrew Kim Remolino sprinting to the finish line while waving the Philippine flag. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Andrew Kim Remolino wrapped up Cebu’s triathlon campaign in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games with a silver medal, marking his most productive SEA Games stint to date in Thailand on Friday, December 19.

For the first time in his international triathlon career, Remolino heads home with four medals from a single SEA Games. His haul included a gold medal in the mixed relay triathlon, silver medals in the mixed relay aquathlon and men’s individual triathlon, and a bronze medal in the men’s relay aquathlon.

The four-medal performance surpassed his output from three previous SEA Games appearances.

READ: SEA Games: PH pulls off golden sweep in triathlon

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Remolino made his SEA Games debut in 2019 with a silver medal in the men’s individual triathlon on home soil, then repeated the feat at the 2022 edition in Vietnam. He followed that up with a bronze medal in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, along with a silver in the aquathlon.

On Friday, Remolino further strengthened his status as the Philippines’ banner triathlete by claiming silver in the men’s individual triathlon, clocking 55 minutes and three seconds.

He finished behind Indonesia’s Rashif Amila Yagin, who took gold in 54:37, while Fernando Casares secured bronze in 56:56 in the 12-man field.

Cebu also figured prominently in the women’s event as Kira Ellis joined Remolino on the podium with a silver medal after posting a time of 1:01:03. Indonesia’s Martina Ayu Pratiwi claimed gold in 1:00.11, while Singapore’s Herlene Natasha Yu finished third in 1:02:41.

Overall, the Cebuano trio of Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa delivered a historic showing for Philippine triathlon.

Alcoseba collected two gold medals in the women’s triathlon relay and mixed triathlon relay, along with a silver in the mixed aquathlon relay.

READ: Alas Pilipinas ends Thailand reign for SEA Games beach volley gold

Hermosa, meanwhile, won gold in the men’s triathlon relay and added a silver medal in the mixed aquathlon relay.

Fellow Cebuano Franklin Ferdie Yee also made his mark in the 33rd SEA Games, earning silver in the mixed duathlon relay and helping seal what stands as the most successful SEA Games campaign to date for Cebuano endurance athletes.

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