Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

Sarah Discaya’s arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport | Photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Accused contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya was flown to Cebu on Friday evening, December 19, and was immediately placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) upon arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Operatives from the NBI-7 immediately secured Discaya upon landing and began processing her transfer to court custody.

They escorted her out of the arrival area under tight security and transferred her into the detention van of NBI-7.

NBI-7 officials said Discaya will be presented before the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court Branch 27, where a commitment order is expected to be issued for her transfer to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

The court earlier released the arrest warrants served by NBI agents on December 18.

Her transfer follows a Supreme Court directive moving the flood control cases against Discaya and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials from Davao Occidental to Lapu-Lapu City.

This is in accordance with rules requiring corruption-related infrastructure cases to be heard by the nearest designated special anti-graft court.

READ: Marcos: Arrest warrant out vs Sarah Discaya in flood scam

The charges

Discaya is facing charges of malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. This is in connection with a P96.5-million flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Authorities said the project was fully paid for, but was never constructed. This finding prompted the Office of the Ombudsman to file criminal charges against Discaya and nine other respondents.

READ: Sara Discaya: Davao cases filed against her transferred to Cebu – SC

Discaya had earlier surrendered to the NBI on December 9. She remained under its custody prior to her transfer to Cebu, where court proceedings are now set to continue.

NBI officials said additional information will be released once Discaya is formally turned over to jail authorities and court proceedings commence.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP