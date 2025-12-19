LOOK: Sara Discaya’s arrival in Cebu
December 19,2025 - 07:31 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Accused contractor Cezarah “Sara” Discaya was flown to Cebu on Friday evening, December 19, and was immediately placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) upon arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
Discaya will face trial here in connection with the hundreds of millions of flood control projects.
Here are some photos taken by CDN Multi-Media Reporter Lyle Andales, of Sara Discaya’s arrival in Cebu.
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