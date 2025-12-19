Golden Knights trip Mighty Warriors in Cebu City Christmas hoops

Blancas Golden Knights team photo. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mighty Warriors of God came up short once again, absorbing a heartbreaking 84-83 loss to the favored Blancas Golden Knights in the Cebu City Christmas Basketball League on Friday night, December 19, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The narrow defeat kept the homegrown Mighty Warriors winless after three games, effectively ending their bid for a finals spot.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, improved to 3-1, a result that assured them a place in the championship round as they await their title-round opponent.

READ: Cebu City Christmas League: Welec, Blancas start tourney with close wins

The Blancas will have to wait for the winning team between Welec and Chase Tower Runs who are playing as of this writing.

Steve Nash Enriquez continued his strong showing before the Cebu crowd, finishing with 24 points to lead the Golden Knights. It marked his second straight 20-point outing after a 20-point performance in a losing effort against the Chase Tower Runs earlier in the week.

Billy Robles chipped in 12 points, while Chris Catarong added 10, including the decisive basket in the final minute.

Jaybie Mantilla turned back the clock for the Mighty Warriors, erupting for a game-high 26 points in a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful bid to pull off the upset. Tansiong Bonganciso scored 11 points, while Fletcher Galvez posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The contest was a grind from start to finish, featuring 12 lead changes and six deadlocks. The Mighty Warriors struck first with a 19-10 opening surge, but Blancas Golden Knights responded with poise, flipping the momentum and building a 51-40 lead, their largest of the game. The Golden Knights carried an eight-point advantage, 51-43, into halftime.

READ: NBA: Jokic sets record for assists by a center in Nuggets win

Refusing to fade, the Mighty Warriors clawed their way back in the second half. Bonganciso capped a 10-0 run that trimmed the deficit to just one, 74-73, early in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back baskets by Shaq Imperial and Mantilla then pushed the Mighty Warriors ahead, 78-77, and Mantilla later stretched the lead to 81-77, putting a major upset within reach.

Enriquez, however, steadied Blancas with clutch free throws before drilling a timely three-pointer off a timeout to cut the gap to 81-80 with 2:11 remaining. He followed that up with a jumper to reclaim the lead, 82-81, with 1:28 left.

Bonganciso briefly swung the advantage back to the Mighty Warriors at the line, 83-82, but Catarong answered with a calm jumper with just under a minute to play, restoring the lead to Blancas for good.

The Mighty Warriors had two final chances to steal the win but came up empty, including a contested three-point attempt by Mantilla off a timeout as time expired.

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