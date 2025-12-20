JC Celebrates Success by Treating Wholesalers to a Swiss Adventure

JC’s outstanding wholesalers were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime adventure across three of Switzerland’s most captivating cities—Zurich, Lucerne, and Bern.

In a remarkable celebration of dedication, performance, and partnership, JC, under the strong leadership of its founders Boss Jonathan So and Boss Carlito Macadangdang, once again proved its unwavering commitment to uplifting and rewarding its people. From December 2 to 9, 2025, JC treated 40 outstanding wholesalers to an unforgettable incentive trip across three of Switzerland’s most captivating cities—Zurich, Lucerne, and Bern.

This extraordinary journey stands as a powerful reminder of JC’s philosophy:

“This is how JC rewards and takes care of their people from all walks of life.”

The experience began at Zurich Airport, where the attendees gathered for a well-organized and exciting pre-departure assembly. Anticipation, pride, and joy filled the air as the top wholesalers embarked on what many described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” European winter escapade.

With Boss Carlito Macadangdang personally joining the group throughout the trip, the wholesalers felt deeply valued—experiencing firsthand how JC leaders stay connected with their people at every milestone.

Over the course of seven days, the group explored scenic landscapes, historical icons, and world-famous Swiss wonders. The cities of Zurich, Lucerne, and Bern served as the backdrop for a rewarding adventure filled with learning, bonding, and breathtaking moments.

The first leg of the journey brought the group to Zurich, Switzerland’s globally acclaimed hub of culture and business. Participants explored the charming Old Town (Altstadt), admired the serene beauty of Lake Zurich, and visited the iconic Grossmünster Church—poised proudly above the city skyline.

The blend of medieval charm and modern elegance made Zurich a perfect opening chapter to the incentive tour.

In Lucerne, the wholesalers enjoyed Switzerland’s famed medieval ambiance enhanced by stunning lake and mountain views. Highlights included the historic Chapel Bridge, the deeply moving Lion Monument, and the vibrant Old Town, known for its colorful murals and lively squares.

Lucerne’s beauty sparked inspiration among attendees, reminding them how far hard work and dedication can take a person.

The capital city Bern welcomed the group with its UNESCO World Heritage charm. Participants witnessed the iconic Zytglogge (Clock Tower) with its enchanting astronomical mechanisms and visited the famous Bear Park, a beloved symbol of the city. The peaceful flow of the Aare River offered moments of reflection and gratitude for all present.

Bern’s calm elegance provided a meaningful cultural immersion that deepened the group’s appreciation for Switzerland’s rich heritage.

What made this incentive tour even more memorable was the camaraderie shared among the wholesalers and JC’s leadership. The presence of Boss Carlito Macadangdang throughout the entire journey showed the organization’s genuine commitment to connecting with its people—not just as leaders, but as mentors and partners in growth.

Every meal shared, every destination explored, and every laugh exchanged became a testament to the supportive and family-like culture JC continues to nurture.

The December 2025 Switzerland Incentive stands as another milestone in JC’s history of appreciating and elevating its people. For the 40 wholesalers in attendance, the journey was more than sightseeing—it was a life-changing experience, a symbol of gratitude, and a reminder of the limitless possibilities ahead.

As JC continues its mission of empowerment, one truth remains clear:

JC doesn’t just build businesses—they build people, experiences, and futures.

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