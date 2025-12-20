ICC medical panel “unanimously finds Duterte fit to stand trial”

File photo of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during his initial appearance at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 14, 2025, in The Hague.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte is “unanimously” deemed by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) panel of medical experts “fit to participate” in the pre-trial proceedings as well as the confirmation hearing.

Since Duterte’s camp asserted that he is not fit to stand trial due to cognitive impairment, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber appointed a panel composed of independent and qualified experts.

According to a court document released on Dec. 18, three different physicians interviewed, examined, and assessed the former chief executive from Oct. 8 to Nov. 18.

“Upon completion of their assessments, panel members individually reached the same overall conclusion that, while frail and elderly, Mr. Duterte nevertheless possesses the necessary capacities to meaningfully exercise his procedural and fair trial rights,” it read.

READ: International court seeks more inputs on jurisdiction over Duterte case

Each of the panel members independently concluded that Duterte can understand his charges, evidence, and the purpose of pre-trial proceedings, as well as instruct his counsel to prepare his defense.

“These findings are clear and unanimous, and should be relied upon by the Chamber as authoritative, to determine that Mr. Duterte is fit to stand trial,” it read.

Duterte’s camp, meanwhile, asked the Pre-Trial Chamber to seek further clarification before issuing its decision on the matter, citing “inconsistencies” by which each member of the panel reached their conclusions.

“While the experts pronounce on Mr. Duterte’s rudimentary ability to engage in a criminal process, it is not clear what they actually know, if at all, about the complex nature of confirmation proceedings at the ICC, which require a suspect to be familiar, through his defence, with thousands of items of evidence comprising an investigation dating back more than four years,” said Duterte’s counsel, Nicholas Kaufman.

READ: ‘Short-term memory’ makes Duterte unfit for ICC trial — lawyers

“For this reason, the Defence seeks an evidentiary hearing whereby the parties will be able to clarify the conclusions of the experts, the reasons for such conclusions, the methodology adopted during the interviews, and the means whereby instructions were communicated to them,” he added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP