Defense cites Duterte ‘short-term memory’ in bid to halt ICC trial

Nicholas Kaufman — Screengrab from International Criminal Court video

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s defense lawyers are citing ‘short-term memory’ to discredit medical reports that came from the International Criminal Court (ICC) medical panel, which “unanimously” deemed Duterte fit to stand trial.

The Nicholas Kaufman–led defense explained to ICC Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) that the medical findings of the court-appointed team of specialists on Duterte were “not dispositive,” adding that they “contradict each other […] on crucial matters forming the basis of their unified conclusions.”

“The (PTC) declined to accept the Defense’s expert opinions and decided that it was necessary to seek further medical examination, without articulating why such additional information was necessary,” the defense said in its 12-page observations on the reports of the panel of experts made public only on Friday.

“Nowhere, however, did the (PTC) indicate that the Panel was meant to be decisive and the final word on Mr. Duterte’s competency,” it continued.

The Duterte camp also pointed out that their client has a “short-term memory” and is therefore unable to “retain information for more than a short space of time.”

“To take a basic example, he may hear evidence in court, but he will have forgotten it by the time he needs to compare it against other evidence. He is thus incapable of following a trial, of exercising appropriate discretion, and of making informed decisions or instructing counsel effectively,” the lawyers noted.

READ: This time, Duterte lawyers want 2 doctors off examining panel

The other parties to the crimes against humanity case of Duterte have also turned in their comments to the latest medical findings on Duterte’s cognitive faculties, but the details of which remain redacted in the documents. The official copy of the doctors’ reports is also unlikely to be shared to the public as it contains sensitive information.

Citing the medical reports, the prosecution, for its part, urged the PTC I to declare that Duterte is “capable of meaningfully exercising his procedural and fair trial rights,” and that he is “fit to participate” in the pre-trial proceedings, including the confirmation of charges hearing.

READ: International court seeks more inputs on jurisdiction over Duterte case

This, therefore, should prompt the chamber to resume the pretrial proceedings, which the defense sought to be indefinitely suspended, citing Duterte’s purported cognitive issues.

“Upon completion of their assessments, panel members individually reached the same overall conclusion that, while frail and elderly, Mr. Duterte nevertheless possesses the necessary capacities to meaningfully exercise his procedural and fair trial rights,” the prosecution said in its nine-page observations signed by Deputy Prosecutor Mame Niang.

In fact, the panel, whose findings were “reliable,” unanimously stated that Duterte is “an unreliable historian concerning his health and mental functions,” noted the prosecution.

READ: ICC grants Duterte camp’s bid to disqualify doctor

The observations were in response to the latest medical report submitted by the panel of experts on December 5.

The chamber appointed on September 24 a team of specialists who would examine Duterte to determine whether he is capable of exercising his rights and whether the court would have to make adjustments based on his condition should proceedings continue.

The doctors making up the panel were a forensic psychiatrist, a neuropsychologist, and a geriatric and behavioral neurologist as recommended by the ICC Registry, the administrative arm of the Hague-based court.

This was after Duterte’s lawyers sought an “indefinite adjournment” of all pretrial proceedings due to what they said was his “cognitive impairment in multiple domains.” This move by the defense also prompted the PTC I to defer the four-day confirmation of charges hearings, which were originally slated to start on September 23. /das

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