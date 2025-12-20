No Miss Cebu in 2026; pageant to return in 2027

Miss Cebu 2025 coronation scene | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers confirmed that there will be no Miss Cebu in 2026, due to organizational and timing constraints following the delayed convening of a new city commission.

However, the prestigious beauty-and-brains is set to return in 2027.

Philip Rodriguez, chairman of the Miss Cebu pageant, confirmed the decision in a text message exchange with CDN Digital. He cited limited preparation time as the primary reason for the one-year hiatus.

“There’s no Miss Cebu 2026 due to the late convening of the new commission. We will resume, hopefully, next year, where we have enough time to prepare,” Rodriguez said.

READ: Miss Cebu 2025 is Christine Escanilla of Lapu-Lapu City

When asked if the resumption is being eyed specifically for 2027, Rodriguez replied:

“Yes. Will keep you posted. For now, we are focused on preparing the city’s participation in the coming ASEAN conference in Cebu.”

A Sinulog Festival highlight

The Miss Cebu pageant is among the most highly anticipated highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival, serving not only as a major cultural event but also as a platform that blends beauty, intelligence, and civic advocacy.

The Cebu City Government organizes the event through the Cebu City Tourism Commission and has long been regarded as a symbol of Cebuana pride, grace, and leadership.

The decision to skip the Miss Cebu 2026 edition underscores the organizers’ emphasis on ensuring the quality, integrity, and preparedness of the pageant, which traditionally requires months of planning, coordination, and candidate development.

The most recent titleholder, Miss Cebu 2025 Christine Escanilla, was crowned on January 15 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Escanilla, 21, is a marketing management student from the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

She succeeded Miss Cebu 2024 Zoe Cameron, who also hails from Lapu-Lapu City, marking a back-to-back win for the city.

Throughout 2026, Escanilla’s reign continues as the official Miss Cebu titleholder until the pageant resumes.

READ: Miss Universe 2025 hits record-breaking views amid controversies

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