Alcover tags Archival as ‘driver’ behind 12-count cyber libel case

Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. openly tagged Mayor Nestor Archival as the “driver” behind a cyber libel case filed against him — an accusation the mayor flatly denied, saying he would have personally filed any complaint if he had grounds to do so.

The exchange unfolded amid mounting tensions over the controversial Colon Street Night Market, which Alcover has repeatedly criticized and sought to block. The issue has now spilled into legal and political confrontation.

12 counts of cyber libel against Alcover

Alcover is facing 12 counts of cyber libel filed in Marawi City by businessman Ibrahim “Mark” Ala Dianalan Jr., the organizer and operator of the Colon Night Market.

While Archival is not the complainant, Alcover claimed the mayor could not be detached from the case, given Dianalan’s contractual dealings with the city government.

Furthermore, Alcover said that it is impossible for the mayor not to have any knowledge of his cyber libel case.

“Wala ko muingon nga si Nestor ang nikiha kay si Ibrahim man ang complainant. Pero impossible gyud nga wala siya kabalo ani. Impossible nga wala siya kabalo aning kasoha,” Alcover said in a press conference on December 19.

READ: Cyberlibel raps vs Alcover over Colon Night Market posts

Disturbing, politically motivated

Alcover described the cyber libel raps as “disturbing,” politically motivated, and meant to silence dissent within the City Council, particularly from members of the minority bloc who oppose the Night Market project.

“Nagpatawag ko ani nga presscon kay disturbing kaayo ang nahitabo karon sa City Hall. Disturbing in the sense nga pasko pero nakawadat mi ug kaso,” he said.

“Mura’g hadlokon na ang mga konsehal nga ‘ayaw na mo’g tingog kay ug mutingog mo, kasohan mo,’” he added.

Filed in Marawi City

The cyber libel complaints were lodged before prosecutors in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, where Dianalan resides. Alcover questioned this part, saying it added to the burden and suggested harassment.

“Dili ni komedya nga kasoha. Gi-file ni sa Marawi City […] total of 12 counts of cyber libel,” Alcover said.

Alcover maintained that his statements criticizing the Night Market were policy-based and part of his mandate as a fiscalizer.

“Kung makita namo nga dili maayo, among supakon. Mao man sad na ang papel sa fiscalizer. In a democratic government, we really need an opposition. Kung walay opposition, walay checks and balance,” he said.

He warned that if legal action becomes a tool against critics, ordinary Cebuanos would suffer.

“Kung magpadayon ni nga iya ning himuon, kung mubabag mi, ang mga tawo ang masakripisyo,” he said.

Mayor Archival denies involvement

Archival, in a separate interview on Friday, rejected Alcover’s insinuations and categorically denied having any role in the filing of the cyber libel case, especially since Mark was the one Alcover mentioned.

“Unsaon pag akoy complainant nga siya may nagdaot ni Mark. Wa gyud. Siya may nagdaot,” Archival said.

He stressed that he does not need intermediaries to pursue legal action.

“Ako, kung naa koy libel case [against niya], diretso ko niya, hapit na. Dili nako kinahanglan lain tawo. I will be the one to file,” the mayor said.

Archival added that he respects differing opinions and comments from critics, insisting that disagreement does not automatically translate to legal action.

“Wa. Iya man nang comments respetaran na nato,” he said.

Complainant’s claims

In his sworn affidavit, Dianalan identified himself as a businessman with interests in Marawi and Metro Cebu and as the lead organizer and chairperson of the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (Pasvi), which operates the Colon Night Market.

He said the Night Market had secured the necessary permits from the Cebu City Government and received City Council backing through the unanimous approval of Resolution No. 17-0588-2025, authorizing the temporary closure of Colon Street.

Despite this, Dianalan accused Alcover of making “false and degrading” online statements that allegedly damaged his reputation. He pointed to Facebook posts made using accounts allegedly controlled by the councilor, including “Jun Alcover” and “Jun Amigo.”

The posts were reported to the Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7, which preserved the online content as part of the complaint, according to Dianalan.

READ: Three cities in Cebu province elect new mayors

Ombudsman case looms

The cyber libel case comes on the heels of Alcover’s filing of criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas seeking the preventive suspension of Archival over the alleged illegal operation of the Colon Night Market.

On October 29, Alcover accused the mayor of graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence, naming City Treasurer Emma Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tan as co-respondents.

In his 16-page complaint-affidavit, Alcover alleged that the Archival administration “willfully, unlawfully, and with manifest partiality” allowed a private group to manage and profit from the Night Market without sufficient legal authority.

“This case is about the illegal conversion of a public street into a private business, through the abuse of official power and deliberate disregard of legal safeguards meant to protect public property and revenue,” Alcover said.

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