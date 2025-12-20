Chong Hua Hospital (CHH) has launched CARE PLUS, a pioneering patient loyalty program in Philippine healthcare, fully integrated into its official CHi Mobile App, which was introduced earlier this year. The initiative strengthens CHH’s long-standing commitment to patient-centered care by recognizing and rewarding individuals and families who have trusted the hospital over the years.

For more information, visit www.chonghua.com.ph or follow official social media platforms.

As an added feature to the CHi app, CARE PLUS introduces a new category in the local healthcare industry by embedding patient rewards directly into a hospital care platform. Through the program, patients can earn points from eligible services and redeem exclusive perks during future hospital and medical mall visits, transforming everyday healthcare interactions into a more rewarding experience.

CARE PLUS will officially launch on December 22, 2025 through the CHi Mobile App, coinciding with the Christmas season. The program is positioned as a meaningful gesture of appreciation to patients while encouraging families to prioritize their health as they look ahead to 2026. By integrating loyalty benefits into the care journey, Chong Hua Hospital continues to make healthcare engagement more accessible, seamless, and value driven.

Enrollment in CARE PLUS is automatic for patients with an existing CHH Patient ID and is also available via the CHi Mobile App. Points may be earned through eligible outpatient services, while accumulated rewards may be redeemed across a wider range of offerings, including inpatient services, pharmacy purchases, specialty clinics, executive check-ups, and other Chong Hua Hospital programs, as well as services within the Chong Hua Medical Mall.

CARE PLUS further strengthens CHH’s digital health ecosystem by consolidating care access, patient engagement, and rewards into a single mobile platform. CARE PLUS will continue to evolve, with further features and rewards planned to support Chong Hua Hospital’s ongoing commitment to patient-centered care.

For more information, visit www.chonghua.com.ph or follow official social media platforms.