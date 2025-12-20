Marcos appoints ex-PNP chief Torre as new MMDA general manager

BUT SERVING CIVILIAN POST REQUIRES RETIREMENT FROM POLICE, SAYS DILG CHIEF

Nicolas Torre III | PNP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Nicolas Torre III as the new general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), replacing Procopio Lipana.

However, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Police Gen. Torre himself had yet to confirm the appointment, given that he must retire from the PNP should he accept that civilian position.

Lipana, a retired police col., had served as MMDA general manager since his appointment to the agency in November 2022.

READ: Nicolas Torre relieved as PNP chief

Torre remains a police officer until his retirement on March 11, 2027.

He had previously served as PNP chief for a mere three months, from May 29 to Aug. 26. He was relieved after he defied an order by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) reversing his reassignment of lieutenant generals Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and Bernard Banac. Nartatez eventually replaced Torre as acting PNP chief.

Mr. Marcos himself revealed that detail during a podcast last September.

READ: Torre to rallyists: ‘I am with you in fighting corruption, oppression’

“It’s very simple. He really doesn’t get along with Napolcom. He clearly says, ‘I don’t agree with what they do,’” Mr. Marcos said in Filipino.

“I said, ‘No, there’s a chain of command. That’s the civilian authority. You can’t just refuse that.’ But he said, ‘I really can’t do it,’” the President recalled. ///INQ

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