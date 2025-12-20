Cebu City pushes for ‘permanent, politics-free’ flood council

Photo shows a flooded portion of Colon Street in Cebu City after a heavy downpour. | Contributed photo by John Velez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After years of floods, failed fixes, and plans reset with every change in leadership, Cebu City officials are now pushing to implement a permanent, politics-free flood management council — one designed to survive elections, outlast administrations, and finally deliver long-term solutions.

The proposal gained momentum during a recent Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) meeting, where city officials, environmental advocates, and private sector representatives agreed on one central problem: that flood mitigation efforts in Cebu City keep starting over, and residents keep paying the price.

Councilor Joel Garganera, vice chairman of the Cebu City Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCRMMC), said the lack of continuity has repeatedly undermined flood control programs.

“Ang council dapat insulated sa political atmosphere. Dapat naay continuity,” Garganera said. “Pildi ta permi kung dili ma-sustain ang effort.”

READ: Cebu City Hall bonuses: Council OKs ₱1.64B SB-3 for 2025

Garganera also said flood mitigation should not depend on who is sitting in office. He stressed that programs must continue regardless of changes in leadership, citing other government offices as examples.

“Mura ni siya’g Comelec ug Ombudsman — naay tenure of office,” he said. “Ang membership dapat naay mabilin kada term para naay consistency.”

A flooding-focused council

Atty. Jun Muntuerto Jr., vice chairman of the Cebu City Flood and Drainage Council, said the city needs a dedicated, permanent body whose sole mandate is to address flooding and its root causes — and work free from partisan pressure.

“Murag Comelec, constitutional body,” Muntuerto said. “Ang politika, ang tumong ana kay serbisyo sa katawhan.”

(“Like Comelec, a consitutional body. The point of politics is to serve the masses.”)

The envisioned council would take a holistic approach to flooding, addressing not just drainage but also watershed protection, water management, waste disposal, and land use, according to Muntuerto.

“Dili ni engineering lang,” he said. “Kinahanglan i-gather ang experts para makahimo og mga programa nga sustainable ug dili maapektuhan sa chain of administration.”

(“This is not just engineering. We need to gather other field experts so that we can craft a program that is sustainable and immune from the chain of administration.”)

Flooding is also a social problem

Muntuerto stressed that one of the biggest barriers to flood control is not technical but rather social.

One of the issues he raised is that the city still has too many informal settlers living along riverbanks. This situation makes it difficult for engineers to access waterways and implement drainage or river improvement projects.

“Ang engineering dili ka-sulod kay dili pa clear ang area,” Muntuerto explained. “Mao nga kinahanglan unahon gyud ang human resettlement policy.”

(“Engineers cannot enter since the area remains uncleared. That is why we have to work on the human resettlement policy first.”)

He said relocation must be done properly and credibly before any engineering efforts could be made, so affected families trust that government action is genuinely meant to protect them.

“Kung makita nila nga naay tinuod nga settlement area, mutuo sila nga para gyud ni sa ila,” he said. “Inig klaro ana, makasulod na dayon ang engineering solutions.”

READ: Marcos promises Cebuanos: No more flooding next year

Riverbanks clogged

Officials from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) said flooding is worsened by poor enforcement of river easements and weak solid waste management.

Cebu City has at least eight major rivers, many of which remain heavily encroached despite existing laws.

“We need to apply easement,” CCENRO officials said, noting that many waterways are narrowed or blocked by illegal structures and accumulated waste.

Catchments missing

Private sector representative and lawyer Abel Montejo also flagged a long-standing gap: the absence of water catchment facilities in most barangays despite legal requirements.

“The law states that every barangay should have a water catchment,” Montejo said. “Unfortunately, we do not have that.”

City officials pointed out that Cebu City’s terrain makes the problem worse. About 80 percent of the city is sloping. This means that rainwater from upland areas naturally flows down to densely populated urban zones, where flooding is most severe.

“Kung walay agianan ang tubig, magbaha gyud,” one official said.

(“If water has nowhere to go, flooding happens.”)

Barangay catchments mandatory by 2026

Mayor Nestor Archival said the city has already begun laying the groundwork to address these gaps, using funds that have been approved and are ready for implementation.

Archival said the city will tap unused Local Development Fund (LDF) allocations from 2016 to 2021, following the City Council’s approval of the P1.52-billion Supplementary Annual Investment Program (SAIP) No. 2 for 2025.

Under the program, most barangays will receive about P8.5 million each, with 70 percent of the amount earmarked specifically for flood mitigation.

“I am supporting the water catchment program right now,” Archival said. “Seventy percent sa pondo, about P8.5 million per barangay, dapat para gyud sa flood mitigation.”

Each barangay will be required to build a water catchment facility with a minimum capacity of 25 cubic meters, capable of storing at least 250,000 liters of rainwater.

“If they can go as high as 40 to 60 cubic meters, that would be best,” the mayor said.

Implementation is set to begin in February 2026, Archival said.

He also emphasized that the city will strictly enforce compliance and will not release funds without a plan.

“Dili namo i-release ang pondo kung walay flood mitigation plan, including the water catchment,” he said.

Beyond drainage: trees, waste, and long-term fixes

Council members also pushed for long-term, science-based solutions beyond drainage projects.

These include stricter enforcement of solid waste management laws, composting of biodegradable waste, recycling of plastics into eco-bricks, and reforestation — particularly in upland and watershed areas.

Cebu Province has one of the lowest forest covers in the country. Reports showed that about 10,000 hectares of forest were lost over the past 20 years.

Environmental advocates proposed tax incentives for landowners who plant trees or bamboo instead of taxing them as “improvements.”

Bamboo, they said, can store large volumes of water underground, reduce soil erosion, and absorb significantly more carbon dioxide than trees.

Meanwhile, Archival said the city has set a target of planting 250,000 trees over the next three years, though only about 6,000 have been planted so far.

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