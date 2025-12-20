Wet weekend ahead for Cebu as easterlies persist — Pagasa

CDN file photo by Christian Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is expected to have a wet weekend ahead as easterlies continue to affect Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its latest weather outlook, the state weather bureau reported that the easterlies — warm winds coming from the Pacific — will bring generally cloudy conditions with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Central Visayas, including Metro Cebu and the rest of the province.

Weather outlook for Cebu

For Saturday, December 20, Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province are forecast to experience cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms as well as light to moderate northeast winds.

Coastal waters are expected to be slightly to moderately choppy, while temperatures may range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather is forecast on Sunday, December 21, with cloudy skies, intermittent rain showers, and possible thunderstorms.

Winds will remain light to moderate from the northeast, seas will be slight to moderate, and temperatures will be slightly cooler at 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa noted that while rains are not expected to be continuous, thunderstorms may develop, particularly in the afternoon or evening, prompting residents to remain cautious, especially in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

Early week conditions

Weather conditions are expected to remain largely the same early next week. From December 22 to 24, Cebu may continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, light to moderate northeast winds, and slight to moderate coastal conditions.

READ: Wet Christmas: LPA may enter PAR on Friday, says Pagasa

Regional weather situation

Pagasa said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting southern Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is influencing extreme Northern Luzon. The easterlies are affecting most of the country, including Central Visayas.

Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the combined effects of the easterlies and the ITCZ. Other parts of the Visayas may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over Palawan, Eastern Visayas, and parts of Northern Luzon, while the rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, will have lighter winds and calmer seas.

READ: 3 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

Advisory

Pagasa advised the public, particularly fisherfolk, small boat operators, and those with weekend travel plans, to monitor weather updates as localized thunderstorms may bring sudden heavy rains and gusty winds.

Authorities also reminded residents to take precautionary measures during thunderstorms, including avoiding open areas and coastal waters during adverse weather conditions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP