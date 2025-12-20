SM City Cebu unveils ‘Threads of Hope’: A fashion tribute to Cebuano resilience

SM City Cebu is proud to launch Stories of Cebu, a cultural initiative celebrating the intersection of heritage and modern expression. The debut exhibit, “Threads of Hope,” showcases Cebuano artistry as a medium for survival and renewal. Running from December 2025 through February 2026, the showcase invites the public to witness how fashion serves as a powerful language of cultural pride.

Experience the artistry firsthand on the 2nd Level, North Wing (fronting Bigby’s and Herbs & Cellar) at SM City Cebu. The exhibit will remain open to the public until February 2026.

The Vision of Philipp Tampus

Headlining this month’s exhibit is the renowned Filipino designer Philipp Tampus. Best known as the First Runner-Up of Project Runway Philippines (Season 1), Tampus has built an international reputation for masterful craftsmanship.

Beyond the runway, Tampus is a pillar of the local design community. As the former president of Clothes for Life Inc. and an active member of the Cebu Fashion Council, he has dedicated his career to elevating the region’s industry.

For this exhibit, Tampus chose a striking red palette to symbolize courage and tenacity.

“It’s about resiliency and hope,” Tampus shared. “Despite the challenges of the past few months, the fashion industry is still alive. This exhibit aims to inspire not only young designers but the community at large—reminding us that there is hope in every adversity.”

A partnership built on heritage

The choice of venue is deeply personal for Tampus. Having partnered with the mall for over a decade, he credits the establishment for providing a platform for local creatives.

“Since 2010, SM City Cebu has been incredibly supportive,” Tampus noted. “During my time as president of our fashion organization, they were gracious enough to let us showcase our artistry, and that partnership continues to thrive today.”

Mentoring the next generation

A passionate educator, Tampus also uses “Threads of Hope” to spotlight his top students from the Fashion Institute of Design & Arts (FIDA) Cebu.

Ayka Lim: Featured her intricate interpretation of “royalty.” Under Tampus’ mentorship, she spent three months perfecting a gown that captures both elegance and detail.

Cris Escobido: A FIDA alumnus who presented a celestial-themed creation inspired by the planets. With guidance from Tampus, Escobido completed his standout piece in a remarkable two-night sprint.

Visit the exhibit

Threads of Hope is a rotating celebration of local talent; each month through February will feature a different local designer.

Experience the artistry firsthand on the 2nd Level, North Wing (fronting Bigby’s and Herbs & Cellar) at SM City Cebu. The exhibit will remain open to the public until February 2026.