Sarah Discaya, 8 DPWH engineers placed in Lapu-Lapu City Jail

Sarah Discaya, along with 8 other co-accused DPWH engineers from Davao, arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Friday evening, December 19. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers were turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and committed to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail early Saturday, December 20, following their arrival in Cebu and completion of court procedures.

She arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Friday evening, December 19. The National Bureau of Investigation–Central Visayas (NBI-7) escorted her.

Discaya and the other DPWH engineers were later presented before Judge Nelson Leyco of Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court Branch 27. Leyco issued commitment orders for her and the co-accused.

READ: Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

Arrival and court procedures

NBI-7 Regional Director Atty. Rennan Agustus Oliva said airline limits required staggered flights, delaying the group’s arrival until Friday evening.

After returning the arrest warrants to the court and completing medical examinations at a public hospital, the nine accused were formally committed to the city jail at 2 a.m. Saturday, with assistance from BJMP personnel and local police.

Oliva said Discaya and two other female accused will be placed in the female dormitory. Meanwhile, the six male accused will be housed in the male dormitory.

No special treatment

Oliva stressed that no special accommodations were provided and that all detainees will be treated the same as other inmates. This is in line with instructions from the Department of Justice. The court, he added, conducts regular weekly jail visits.

“Walang special room for them. Kasama sila sa lahat ng detainees ng Lapu-Lapu City Jail. Iyon ang pag-uusap namin sa head ng BJMP-7 na walang special treatment. Iyong ang utos ng Secretary of Justice natin na si Secretary Fredderick Vida, walang special treatment. Treat them as ordinary criminals,” Oliva said.

The transfer to Cebu follows a Supreme Court directive. The order was to move the flood control cases against Discaya and several DPWH officials from Davao Occidental to Lapu-Lapu City, designating Branch 27 as the proper special anti-graft court.

The court earlier issued the arrest warrants served by NBI agents on December 18.

Discaya and the DPWH engineers face charges of malversation of public funds and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, in connection with a P96.5-million flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, that was reportedly paid for but not built.

Discaya had voluntarily surrendered on December 9 and remained under NBI custody until her transfer to BJMP.

Oliva said the arraignment is expected in the first or second week of January.

He added that one remaining accused, identified as Discaya’s relative, is expected to be brought to Cebu after surrendering to police in Pasig.

READ: NBI confirms Sarah Discaya, other DPWH officials’ surrender

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP