P2.55-M ‘shabu’ seized, high-value target nabbed in Bohol drug bust

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bohol Police arrested a high-value drug suspect and seized an estimated P2.55 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted in Tagbilaran City on Friday, December 19.

The operatives carried out the drug bust at around 12:40 p.m. in Barangay Bool. The City Drug Enforcement Team under the Bohol Police Provincial Office ran the operation. They were supervised by the Police Regional Office 7.

The suspect was a 41-year-old resident of Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City. He was taken into custody for alleged violations of selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

READ: Bohol drug bust: High-value suspect nabbed in Calape, P3.5M shabu seized

P2.55-M ‘shabu’

The Bohol Police said the operation resulted in the seizure of multiple plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. The packs totaled about 375 grams, with an estimated street drug value of P2,550,000.

The operatives also recovered the marked buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a sling bag allegedly used to conceal the illegal drugs.

They turned over the confiscated items to the Bohol Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination and proper disposition.

READ: P20.6M shabu seized, alleged drug lord nabbed in Bohol buy-bust

The suspect remains under police custody at the Tagbilaran City Police Station. Documentation is currently being completed for the filing of appropriate charges in court.

Police said the arrest and seizure were part of ongoing law enforcement efforts against illegal drug activities in Tagbilaran City and nearby areas.

READ: Chinese fugitive found to be drug kingpin nabbed in Rizal

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