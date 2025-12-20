Cebu City government facilitates sale of rice at P20 per kilo

A woman checks the quality of rice to be sold at P20 per kilo at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. | Photo by Niña Mae Oliverio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After months of debate and delay, Cebu City has cleared the legal and financial hurdles for selling rice at P20 per kilo.

Mayor Nestor Archival may now sign with the national government on behalf of Cebu City an agreement that governs how they will conserve and sell the cheap rice.

The mayor obtained authority to sign after the City Council approved the related amended agreement in a special session on Friday, December 19.

Consigned goods

Under the agreement, the city government will treat as consigned goods all rice deliveries from Food Terminal Inc (FTI), the national agency that supplies rice under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program.

Ownership remains with FTI until the rice is actually sold, distributed, or otherwise validly disposed of.

This setup protects the city government’s money.

READ: P20/ kilo rice: Archival vows fair rollout after Tomas’ objection

Favorable legal opinion

A favorable legal opinion from the City Legal Office supports the amendatory memorandum of agreement (Amoa).

The altered agreement corrects ambiguities and addresses concerns that councilors had raised over payment, ownership, and accountability in previous versions of the document.

City Attorney Briccio Joseph Boholst, in his legal opinion endorsing the Amoa, said the city acts only as a consignee-administrator responsible for safekeeping, inventory reporting, and liquidation of rice.

No obligation to pay for rice arises upon its delivery.

READ: Council approves P20 kilo rice program amid Tomas’ objections

No sale, no payment

The city will disburse public funds only after actual sale or disposition of the product. This, the legal office said, is consistent with established principles of government fiscal responsibility.

“This Office finds this arrangement legally significant as it clearly distinguishes the transaction from a sale and prevents premature transfer of ownership,” Boholst said.

The legal opinion further noted that proceeds from rice sales are considered trust funds, subject to segregation, proper liquidation, and remittance only after verification. These provisions anticipate possible audit issues.

The Amoa also clearly demarcates liability. The law may only hold the city liable for losses arising from negligence. Losses due to force majeure will be treated in accordance with Commission on Audit rules.

With these safeguards in place, the City Legal Office said it “interposes no legal objection” to the execution and implementation of the amended agreement, and recommended that the council approve it.

Pilot rollout, barangay role

Archival said the amended deal allows the city to roll out the program cautiously. The local government will start with smaller volumes to test demand and distribution systems in the barangays.

The mayor requested FTI to initially deliver rice in limited batches, with sales and remittance handled directly by the agency, Archival said in an interview.

“Akong hangyoon nga ang 50 sacks, kuhaon lang usa nato. Maghimo lang ko’g memorandum of understanding—kuhaon lang usa nato, unya ilang ideliver, unya ang bayad inig human na. Silay mo-remit, silay mobaligya,” the mayor said.

(I will request for an initial 50 sacks of rice. I will prepare a memorandum of understanding. We will take the rice and they will deliver and sell it. We will pay them afterward.)

Barangay guidelines

He added that FTI may sell rice at P20 pero in designated selling areas in the barangays. Barangay officials will be responsible for crafting local guidelines and overseeing beneficiary access.

“Ang mga barangay na ang magbutang og guidelines. Sila na’y bahala,” Archival said.

(Access to rice will be in the hands of the barangays that will craft guidelines.)

The government allotted 10,000 sacks of rice for the pilot phase, the mayor said. He stressed that unsold stocks could be redistributed to other areas if demand is lower than expected.

“If dili ni nato mabaligya, adto ni sa ubang lugar,” he said.

(If we cannot sell, we will send these elsewhere.)

Seniors, access, and safeguards

Archival clarified that senior citizens would not face difficulties accessing subsidized rice. He said they are already eligible to buy from Kadiwa outlets. These include those near the FTI compound in Baraangay Tejero.

He iterated earlier assurances that safeguards are in place to prevent corruption, leakage, and uneven distribution of rice. These issues had figured prominently in council debates.

Previously, Archival said the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will identify the beneficiaries in coordination with barangay captains. They will base identification on population percentages to ensure that the poorest residents are prioritized.

“Kahibawo man na sila kinsay naa, kinsay mga pobre kaayo,” the mayor said, referring to barangay officials’ familiarity with their communities.

(They know who have plenty and who are very poor).

He also stressed that Cebu City would avoid the problems encountered in Mandaue City. The city reportedly saw the spoilage of hundreds of sacks of subsidized rice that handlers left in storage.

“Daghan tawo nga walay bugas… unya kanang bugas nga 20 pesos barato kaayo, mag-ilogay man na. Naa gyuy sistema nga kinahanglang tarongon,” Archival said. Safeguards, he said, would be in place before he signed the agreement.

(Many people do not have rice. Rice at P20 is so cheap. People will compete for it. A well-devised distribution system must be in place.)

Funding, timeline

Under the P20-per-kilo rice program, FTI supplies rice purchased at around P33 per kilo. The agency sells it at P20. The national government and participating local governments cover the P13 subsidy.

Archival said Cebu City is now preparing its budget allocation for its share of the subsidy. He noted that even a contribution of about P6 per kilo would already have a significant impact on struggling families.

The city plans to implement the program before the end of the year, subject to rice availability.

“Yes, before the year ends, we can expect it. But if there is no rice supply, there’s nothing we can do,” the mayor said.

Divided council, clearer rules

The amended agreement comes after months of contention at the City Council, where Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and members of the minority bloc had opposed the measure, warning that the city risked criticism and misuse of funds without a credible system in place.

During a September session, Osmeña cited Mandaue’s experience as a cautionary tale.

“I would like to remind you of what happened in Mandaue, where there were so many hundreds of sacks of rice that were exploited… we are opening ourselves up to criticism,” Osmeña said at the time.

“Until the proponent can come up with an intelligent system safeguarding the resources of the city, I move to oppose the resolution.”

The original resolution authorizing the program passed narrowly, 7–6, with one abstention, after several deferments.

With the amended MOA now approved and backed by a favorable legal opinion, city officials say the rules governing ownership, payment, and accountability are finally clear.

President’s flagship program

The P20-per-kilo rice program is a flagship initiative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aimed at easing the impact of rising food prices on vulnerable sectors.

Eligible beneficiaries include indigent families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

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